Portugal must find their way through World Cup chaos, says Martinez

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Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Roberto Martinez of Portugal celebrate after the Uefa Nations League final against Spain in Munich, in June 2025.

Roberto Martinez has seen enough World Cups to know they are more a travelling circus of heat, humidity, penalties, bad bounces and sudden storms than a series of certainties.

After leading Belgium in 2018 and 2022, for Portugal’s manager this year’s tournament may be the wildest ride yet.

Speaking to Reuters in an interview in Lisbon, Martinez said Portugal’s impressive momentum, led by an ageless Cristiano Ronaldo, would count for little once the tournament begins, with the expanded 48-team World Cup across three countries presenting a leap into the unknown.

“We’re talking about going into the unknown,” Martinez said.

“Forty-eight teams means a longer period. You need to have incredible resilience. You don’t prepare for iconic moments — you prepare the team to perform under any circumstances.”

Portugal arrive with belief after a flawless qualifying campaign and a Nations League title, but Martinez is quick to douse any temptation to confuse form with entitlement.

“Anything we’ve done until now just gives you three games in a World Cup. It doesn’t give you anything,” he said.

“You arrive at the World Cup, you’ve got three games in a group phase, and everything starts there and then.”

Martinez had the chance to observe the Club World Cup in the US last year as a member of Fifa’s technical study group, an experience he described as essential for understanding what Portugal may face.

The lessons were not merely tactical but also meteorological, logistical and psychological.

“The complexity of playing with different time zones, of playing with the heat, the humidity, and almost moments of uncertainty when you get the storms,” he said.

“There are many aspects that are very different in how the game is played under those circumstances than what we do in Europe.”

He also studied how teams used base camps, with some preferring one familiar hub and others moving closer to match cities.

“We’ve gone from the complexity of the preparation to make it to an opportunity to use our experience with our preparation,” he said.

Martinez knows the World Cup’s geography can shape a campaign. He contrasted Russia, with its vast distances, with Qatar, where teams could stay in one hotel and travel little.

The Spaniard has lived through the thrill and cruelty of World Cups. With Belgium in 2018, he beat Brazil in a quarterfinal he said carried an “enormous psychological barrier” and then suffered the agony of losing a semifinal before regrouping to win the third-place playoff.

“Losing a semifinal is somebody taking, ripping your heart away from the dream of being in a cup final,” he said.

Those scars inform his view that World Cups are not won simply by the prettiest football.

“A World Cup is something that you’re never prepared for to be successful. It’s almost like you have to find a way in that journey.

“The opponent plays a part, what happens in the game plays a part, and luck plays a part.”

Asked about Carlo Ancelotti’s view that the most resilient team often wins rather than the best, Martinez agreed.

“The difference will be a penalty shootout, a good decision in the final third, a bit of luck that the ball hits a post and it goes in or hits a post and it goes out,” he said.

“In a World Cup, you need to sometimes have attributes that are not related to talent. It’s the team values, that resilience, that knowing how to suffer.”

Portugal have the talent, he said, but 2026 will test their adaptability as much as their technique.

“The margins are minimal. With 48 teams and three countries, the margins are going to be even smaller.”

Reuters