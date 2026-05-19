Arrows coach lays groundwork for new season

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As the 2025/2026 season ends on Saturday, Golden Arrows head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has begun laying the groundwork for the new Betway Premiership season.

Arrows face TS Galaxy in the season finale, looking to keep their sixth-place log standing.

The match will take place at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi said he would not make any significant changes to his squad

He expressed satisfaction with the team’s young talent.

“We have identified positions that we are not too sure of and we want to consolidate,” Mngqithi said.

“We also have names on our minds who we can consider for next season.

“I think we are also stable enough not to look for a lot of players.

“I recruited a lot of youngsters this year because I wanted to make sure I built them up so that, come next season, they were a little more experienced.

“I don’t think we will be looking for more than three players.”

Abafana Bes’thende are unbeaten in six matches after their 2-0 victory against Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at the weekend.

Mngqithi said a sixth-place finish in the league season would mean a lot to his young team, especially since they were fighting relegation last season.

He said he had seen many players develop since taking over the club.

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