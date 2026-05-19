Gcaza becomes Border Ladies’ latest addition to Bok Women’s setup

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Border Ladies lock Zethu Gcaza running at the Bulls Daises defence at Police Park earlier in 2026. Gcaza has been called up for the Springbok Women squad going to Kenya.

Despite having a domestic season to forget, Border Ladies have produced yet another gem for the Springbok Women in lock Zethu Gcaza.

Gcaza from Dimbaza near Qonce has been included in the Boks squad of 28 players going to the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in Kenya starting on Saturday and running for a week.

She will make her debut for the national senior women’s team against either Uganda, Madagascar or Kenya as the Boks look to defend their continental title.

A product of grassroots development programme Iinkunzi Dimbaza, Gcaza was instrumental in the Border forwards pack, at lineout time, scrums and open play in providing the go-forward platform.

Despite having played in union’s U20 structures in 2025, Gcaza had to quickly grow in her role with Border in the recently ended season, having their backs against the wall, losing all their competition matches.

Springbok Women head coach Swys de Bruin said the selection of Gcaza and eight other uncapped players was to broaden their pool of players as they build up for the next edition of the World Cup.

Last year the Boks women reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time.

Coaches often use the African tournament to rest senior players while blooding new talent into the national setup.

“We see this tournament as a perfect opportunity to blood new players and give some capped players proper game time… These three Test matches are ideal to gain experience,” De Bruin said.

“... I want to tick all boxes as we lead into a busy 2026 season.

“The Africa Cup squad will broaden our base, some players will get more Test experience, while at the same time, I can work with a core of senior players at home to get some match detail for USA and the Black Ferns done,” he said.

Gzaza’s Border teammates Aphiwe Ngwevu and Nombuyekezo Mdliki will also be on the trip to East Africa.

Komani born lock Anathi Qolo will captain the Boks.

The Blue Bulls Daisies player had captained the Bok Women in the same tournament last year.

De Bruin said he will not travel to Kenya and will stay in Stellenbosch to work on plans for the season.

Assistant coaches Laurian Johannes-Haupt and Franzel September will take charge of the touring squad.

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