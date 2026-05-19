PGMO apologises to Forest, saying Cunha’s goal for Man United should not have counted

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Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on May 17 2026 in Manchester.

Manchester United’s goal by Matheus Cunha in Sunday’s 3-2 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest should have been ruled out for handball, referees’ body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMO) said.

PGMO contacted Forest to admit an error by referee Michael Salisbury, who overruled the VAR decision after being sent to the pitch-side monitor after the ball hit Bryan Mbeumo’s arm.

The VAR believed Mbeumo controlled the ball between his arm and his body before his shot was blocked and the rebound fell to Cunha’s feet. Salisbury judged the contact to be accidental and upheld his original decision.

Cunha’s goal put United up 2-1.

A frustrated Forest manager, Vitor Pereira, said in a press conference the rules need to be clearer.

“For me, it was handball, very clear,” Pereira said. “It is sad not to cancel the goal. For me it was the decision that decided the game.

“I must accept [the referee’s decision], but that’s not my opinion. In my opinion, he controlled the ball with his hand, and the goal comes from the control. If not, then they would not have the chance to shoot and score.”

Pereira also voiced frustration about grappling in the box. Arsenal’s 1-0 win over West Ham United on May 10 was clouded by controversy about whether Callum Wilson’s potential 96th-minute equaliser should have been ruled out.

“These are the doubts we have at the moment in the Premier League about the final decision. With the handball, we don’t know when it is a handball or not,” Pereira said.

“The blocks in the box when it is a free kick — we don’t know when it’s a foul or not. I think it’s important to have a meeting with everybody and try to understand the rules and the decisions because everybody, all the managers in this moment have doubts about some decisions.”

A 2021 rule change states that an accidental handball that leads to a goal or goal-scoring opportunity by a teammate is not considered an offence.

It was the fourth time this season that an on-field referee rejected a VAR recommendation after reviewing footage.

Sunday’s result did not significantly affect the league standings. United clinched third place but had already secured a Champions League berth next season, while Forest were safe from relegation.

Reuters