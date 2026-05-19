Teyisi camp eases worries about spoiling IBF ratings with youth title

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Siseko Teyisi has signed with Ground Up Sports Promotion, ending speculation about his boxing career.

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The camp of world-rated Siseko Teyisi has allayed concerns that going the WBC route may jeopardise his IBF title quest ahead of his Saturday ring return under new handlers.

The 21-year-old will begin his life under new promoter Ground Up Sports when he faces Filipino Neel Jacamos for the WBC Youth junior flyweight belt at the Jan Smuts Stadium in KuGompo City.

The bout will be part of the blockbuster farewell fight of one of SA’s most successful boxing exports, Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni, when he faces late substitute Chumani Tunzi, who replaces Sanele Msimang.

The event is stuffed with other forms of entertainment, including live music performances as well as amateur bouts preceding the main tournament.

It is such a big occasion that the SABC has already sent its trucks to the city to screen the tournament live with other activities lined up for the day.

While the limelight is on Ndongeni, who will bring the curtain down on his glittering 16-year career, which had humble beginnings at Duncan Village, the return of Teyisi under Ground Up Sports has also captured attention.

The NU12 Mdantsane prodigy was signed by Loyiso Magqaza’s Ground Up after he was released by Xaba Promotions amid a firestorm stemming from a promotional dispute in December.

XP guided Teyisi to winning the IBF intercontinental title with a victory over another Filipino, Elmar Zamora, in September, which helped him to crash the IBF ratings, which place him seventy-two rungs below another KuGompo City boxer, Sivenathi Nontshinga.

But with Nontshinga being recently mandated to contest the title eliminator against third-ranked former victim Regie Suganob with first and second spots vacant, Teyisi was expected to move up and boost his chances of a world title shot.

However, his handlers have instead decided to go the WBC route by chasing its youth title, which normally does not guarantee improved ratings.

Speaking at the media briefing at the fight venue on Tuesday, Magqaza defended the move of Teyisi not fighting for an IBF-sanctioned bout, insisting he still had time on his side.

“Teyisi is just 21 years and has plenty of time to develop as a boxer,” he said.

“We are not chasing any title as yet, and this bout will help him grow as a boxer.”

Teyisi will be fighting for the first time under new trainer Khangelani Jack, whom he joined after his fallout with XP which led to him being shown the door at the Xaba Boxing Academy.

Jack promised to unleash a new focused Teyisi to position him for all the best opportunities in the game.

“We are not focusing on one sanctioning body; hence, we accepted this fight,” he said.

“We want to position him for any opportunity that comes his way, and I can say people will see a different Teyisi on Saturday.

“We have been working on a number of areas in the gym.”

Both Teyisi and Jacamos are unbeaten, with the Filipino’s seven bouts two shy of the Mdantsane southpaw.

Jacamos, who will be fighting out of his country for the first time, was surprisingly in high spirits and spoke good English.

Like all Filipino boxers, who often show big respect to their opponents before a fight, Jacomos thanked the promoter as well as Teyisi for giving him an opportunity to fight for the youth title.

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