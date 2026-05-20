Southpaw Tyirha breaks silence on dumping trainer Njekanye

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Nhlanhla Tyirha rocks Pumlani Maloni during a win while under the tutelage of Mzamo Njekanye.

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Mdantsane southpaw Nhlanhla Tyirha has broken his silence on his decision to dump trainer Mzamo “Chief” Njekanye and instead train in Cape Town ahead of his world title fight at the Jan Smuts Stadium in KuGompo on Saturday.

Tyirha meets KwaZulu-Natal’s Nhlakanipho Kunene for the vacant IBO mini-flyweight belt in a Ground Up Sports tournament.

The event will also serve as a farewell fight for Duncan Village boxing-bred Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni when he faces late substitute Chumani Tunzi in a junior welterweight bout.

Tyirha’s return to the ring without Njekanye took everyone by surprise after the two seemed to have formed a formidable team that had brought him back into the world rankings.

Tyirha was on the verge of fighting for a world title when he was knocked out by Malawian journeyman George Kandulo in a stunning upset in 2023.

The loss not only dealt him his first knockout defeat but also seemed to scramble his psyche, leaving him hopping from one stable to another, making a brief stop at Mlandeli Tengimfene’s All Winners Boxing Club, where a revenge bout was arranged that Tyirha won on points.

Soon, on the move again, he teamed up with Njekanye, with whom he seemed to strike a bond.

The new partnership propelled Tyirha to win three of his last four bouts, the single loss against world-rated Beaven Sibanda in controversial circumstances.

The winning run included claiming the IBF intercontinental title, which helped Tyirha return to the world ratings for the first time since his upset loss to Kandulo.

However, Tyirha dropped a bombshell when he dumped Njekanye in February to join Saligh Dollie in Cape Town.

The pair will partner-up in a professional fight for the first time on Saturday, with Dollie promising to unleash a new Tyirha.

Tyirha revealed that the decision to dump Njekanye had not been his, but rather that of his management team.

“I know people were taken by surprise because we worked well with Bra Chief, but sometimes when you work within a team, decisions are taken.

“If my team says I must go and train in the US, I will not say no, so it was also the same in this situation.”

Njekanye, whose relations with Ground Up Sports have reportedly soured, confirmed he did not hold anything against Tyirha as he knew that the change of trainer was not his decision.

New trainer Dollie said he was aware of a social-media storm around the way that he had been training Tyirha.

“I know some people do not take it kindly that we are introducing new things to Tyirha’s boxing make-up.

“But we will unleash a new Tyirha, and I can assure you people will be impressed,” he said.

Dollie said he and Tyirha had enjoyed a cordial relationship long before the boxer joined him.

Meanwhile, Ndongeni said the late change of opponent after he was initially scheduled to face Sanele Msimang would not disrupt his preparations.

Msimang suffered an injury in training, forcing him to withdraw from the fight, leaving Ndongeni having to settle for the more dangerous Tunzi, a southpaw with just two losses in 10 bouts.

“I am an experienced campaigner, so I am used to these things,” Ndongeni said.

“I have fought plenty of southpaws. Tunzi will be no different.”

Tunzi threw in the towel in his last fight, against Aphiwe Mboyiya in August.

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