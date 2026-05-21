Shaun Bartlett backs Rayners to lead Bafana Bafana World Cup attack

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Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners (left) is challenged by Ayanda Jiyane of Golden Arrows during their Betway Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Former Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett believes that in-form Mamelodi Sundowns forward Iqraam Rayners should spearhead South Africa’s attack at the Fifa World Cup, which kicks off on June 11.

Bafana Bafana return to the global stage in Group A, opening their campaign against hosts Mexico on June 11.

They then face Czechia on June 18 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, before concluding the group stage against South Korea on June 25 at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe.

For South Africa to progress beyond the group stage for the first time, Bartlett insists they must be clinical up front. Rayners has been in superb form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Despite Sundowns’ shock 3-2 defeat to TS Galaxy last week, Rayners’ tally of 13 goals in 16 starts highlights his consistency and importance.

“We do not have many strikers scoring goals at the moment. Iqraam Rayners is scoring consistently for Sundowns. He could be the answer for us and boost the attack at the World Cup,” said Bartlett, who famously scored twice against Saudi Arabia at the 1998 World Cup in France.

Bartlett also praised the form of Ashwin Appolis and Rele Mofokeng, noting their contributions in front of goal. He emphasised the importance of confidence heading into a major tournament, adding that Rayners’ performances in a top team competing on multiple fronts make him a strong candidate for a recall.

South Africa’s lack of goals remains a concern for coach Hugo Broos, as seen during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco earlier this year and in friendlies against Panama in March, where Bafana dominated possession but failed to convert chances.

Compounding the issue is the dip in form of first-choice striker Lyle Foster.

The Burnley forward, who impressed at Afcon with two goals and two assists, has struggled in the Premier League, scoring only three times in 26 appearances as his club was relegated to the Championship.

Bartlett noted that Foster has been deployed out of position at Burnley, making it difficult for him to adapt to the national team’s system.

Broos also recalled Bongokuhle Hlongwane in March, but the Minnesota United striker has failed to impress, recording no goals or assists in the MLS this season.

Bartlett believes this further strengthens the case for Rayners’ inclusion.

Bartlett reflected on his own career, recalling how he returned to the Premier Soccer League from the MLS in 1998 to regain confidence ahead of the World Cup in France.

His decision paid off, as he was recalled to the national team set-up and scored a memorable brace against Saudi Arabia.

He stressed that preparation is crucial, dismissing the idea that Bafana must face top opposition before the tournament.

Instead, he argued that conquering the continent should be the priority, citing Brazil’s approach of playing against local clubs to build confidence and scoring momentum.

“We must prepare the best way possible ahead of the tournament. It is discouraging that you sometimes hear the current generation is going through [the] same things we went through 30 years ago. We have a massive opening game against Mexico.

“It’s never easy playing the hosts. South Korea will run all day, while Czechia are always tough to beat. But we should remain positive, and I back the boys to deliver a strong tournament,” Bartlett concluded. - SportsBoom

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