Fortuin, Mbewe promise to steal Nomeva’s thunder

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Sharadene Fortuin, left, pictured in action against Melissa Miller, will be back in the ring on Saturday to contest for the WBC international female bantamweight title.

Sharadene Fortuin and Alice Mbewe have promised to steal Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni’s thunder when they clash for the WBC international female bantamweight title at the Jan Smuts Stadium in KuGompo City on Saturday.

The two will finally meet almost three years after they were scheduled to fight in Polokwane in September 2023.

The KuGompo City-based Fortuin, who hails from Seymour, ended up fighting Zimbabwean Patience Mastara, whom she beat on points.

Fortuin and Mbewe finally met during a media briefing at the Buffalo City Stadium this week ahead of their clash and did not waste time before trading barbs.

Their bout will be the only women’s fight on the card, which will be headlined by Ndongeni’s farewell fight against late substitute Chumani Tunzi.

Fortuin and Mbewe were the most vocal fighters as they stole the occasion with verbal jabs, accusing each other of ducking one another for the Polokwane fight.

“I was supposed to beat her up in Polokwane in 2023, but I guess she got wind of what I intended to do and decided to duck out,” Fortuin said.

“I am hoping she does not do the same again because I need that WBC international belt to open more doors for me.”

Mbewe, who hails from Zambia, fired back, insisting she would not have come all the way to the Eastern Cape to lose if she had ducked Fortuin in Polokwane.

“I do not know why the fight in Polokwane never took place, but I learnt later that she was fighting someone else,” she said.

“So I decided to hunt her down and come to her own backyard.

“I do not know if she will again do the disappearing act right in her backyard, but I hope she is ready for what will come her way.”

Fortuin’s fight against Mastara was followed by a long layoff.

She returned in December to beat Thema Zuma after signing with Ground Up Sports.

She expressed disappointment at not being acknowledged as the first South African boxer to win the IBO world title, with that honour going to Bernice Ferreira after she beat Ellen Simwaka a fortnight ago.

“I saw that credit was given to Bernice Ferreira, yet I was the first to do it,” she said.

“But it does not matter because they will have no choice but to give me my dues after beating Mbewe, as I will be the first to win the WBC international women’s title in the country.”

Fortuin said she was grateful to have shared a training camp with Ndongeni, as the experience would help her in her world title aspirations.

“Nomeva showed us how a professional should conduct himself, and the experience will help me in my dream to win a world title.”

Ndongeni said he had decided to retire despite a flood of international offers to keep fighting.

“I am not going to be one of the boxers who retire only to come back after a few months,” he said.

“I will stay retired forever and transfer my boxing passion to something else.”

In another bout on the bill, Nhlanhla Tyirha finally gets a world title shot when he faces Nhlakanipho Kunene for the IBO mini-flyweight title.

SA junior flyweight champion Siseko Teyisi will vie for the WBC Youth title against Filipino Neel Jacamos, while the long-awaited clash between champion Lindelani Sibisi and Bongani Fule will also finally take place.

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