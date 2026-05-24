Pumas pip Griquas to lift SA Cup rugby title in Kimberley

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pumas vice-captain Sango Xamlashe on attack against Griquas during the SA Cup final at the Suzuki Stadium in Kimberley.

An extra time penalty goal for the Pumas by Danrich Visagie helped his team clinch a thrilling 38-35 win over Griquas in a tense SA Cup final at the Suzuki Stadium in Kimberley on Saturday evening.

The Pumas went into the break with a commanding 28-7 lead after outscoring the hosts by four tries to one in front of a capacity crowd.

Griquas were also forced to play 20 minutes with 14 men after Dylan Maart was red carded for a dangerous tackle.

However, the Northern Cape side fought back brilliantly in the second stanza, scoring three unanswered tries to level the scores at 28-28 and forcing the game into extra time — validating their position as log leaders during the league phase.

The visitors from Mpumalanga regained the ascendancy to lead by 10 points at the halfway stage of extra time. Though Griquas hit back with a maul try to come within three points, the visitors from Nelspruit held on for a famous win.

The team from Mpumalanga set the tone early when flanker Ntsika Fisanti finished off a fine movement, with the conversion by Nevaldo Fleurs giving them a 7-0 lead.

Griquas showed their clinical nature with ball in hand when fullback Cameron Hufke took a sharp offload to score under the posts. The successful conversion levelled the scores at 7-7.

An intense 10-minute arm-wrestle followed before Jaycee Nel broke the deadlock, latching onto a Willie Engelbrecht pass to score the Pumas’ second try.

Two more tries followed in quick succession for Jimmy Stonehouse’s team via Wian van Niekerk and a second for Nel, stretching their lead to 21 points.

During this period, Maart was red carded after misjudging a high ball contest, resulting in a dangerous landing for his opposite number and leaving Pieter Bergh’s side a man down.

To their credit, the Peacock Blues — champions two seasons ago — used their powerful pack to claw back into the contest. They mauled their way toward the tryline for hooker Janco Uys to dot down. Momentum shifted further when Pumas’ Fisanti was yellow carded for repeated team infringements.

Scorers:

Griquas 35: Tries: Tiaan Lange (2), Cameron Hufke, Janco Uys, Caleb Abrahams. Conversions: George Whitehead (5).

Pumas 38: Tries: Jaycee Nel (2), Ntsika Fisanti, Wian van Niekerk, Danrich Visagie. Conversions: Nevaldo Fleurs (4), Visagie. Penalty goal: Visagie.

- SA Rugby Communications

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald