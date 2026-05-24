Blues continue with amazing start in Super League after beating Leopards

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University of Fort Hare Blues players in a huddle during their game against UWC at Moko Sports Complex in Debe during this year's Varsity Shield.

Who can stop the Fort Hare Blues? That is the question doing the rounds in the Border region, as they are like a runaway train in the Border Super League at the moment.

The Blues picked up their fourth straight victory, a 27-17 win over the weekend against heavyweights and league title contenders Young Leopards at the Davidson Stadium in Dikeni.

The win puts the institution at the top of the table on 20 points after four games.

As the league approaches the halfway stage, the Leopards’ win puts them in a good position and lays a good foundation for them to vie for the title later on.

Komga United’s unbeaten streak was ended by the WSU All Blacks, who racked up a 59-22 win in Komga.

This was the All Blacks’ first game after missing the three opening matchdays due to commitments in Varsity competitions.

Though it’s early days for the All Blacks, together with Fort Hare, they are the only teams to have not tasted defeat.

East London Police found their mojo and went back to winning ways in Mthatha, dismantling WSU Eagles 34-13.

The Bobbies were stunned by Young Leopards who beat them by a large margin the previous week.

Fort Beaufort United and Komani’s Breakers finally broke the shackles and earned their first wins in the campaign.

Breakers narrowly defeated Old Boys 16-15 at the Nashua Park in KuGompo City, while FB United ran through Buffs with a 43-22 tally.

Moonlight’s misery in the competition continued after they lost to Mdantsane’s Swallows 24-12. The result meant that they have lost all three of their opening matches.

In the Premier League, Lovedale College moved to the top of the table with 20 points after they beat Africans 36-21 in Breidbach.

They overtook Kwelera’s Rising Stars, whose match against Ntlaza was postponed.

Ocean Sweepers continued with their unbeaten record as well, with three out of three.

Other results saw Ngculu Zebras beat Black Eagles 43-0 while Busy Boys were beaten 22-15 by Ncera Leopards.

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