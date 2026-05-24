IN PICS | Oceans 8 Charity Swim

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Swimmers take part in the Oceans 8 Charity Swim at Vetch’s Beach in Durban, braving the open waters in support of a worthy cause. The event brought together athletes, supporters, and volunteers for a day of endurance, unity, and giving back to the community. Photo:

Swimmers gathered at Vetch’s Beach in Durban on Saturday as the Oceans 8 Charity Swim got off to an inspiring start, bringing together athletes, supporters, volunteers, and charity partners for a day of endurance, unity, and giving back.

Hundreds of swimmers took part in the Oceans 8 Charity Swim at Vetch’s Beach in Durban. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

The chilly morning conditions and rough sea did little to discourage participants, who took to the Indian Ocean with determination and enthusiasm. From first-time ocean swimmers to seasoned endurance athletes, participants completed various distances along the Durban coast while being cheered on by family members, volunteers, and fellow athletes lining the beachfront.

Swimmers enjoying the chilly waters of the Indian Ocean. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Young swimmers showing off their stamina during the Oceans 8 Charity Swim at Vetch’s Beach. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Despite the demanding conditions, many swimmers described the experience as physically challenging and deeply meaningful. The sea conditions were crystal clear, with several participants saying they spotted dolphins while making their way through the open water, adding a memorable highlight to the swim.

Gavin Smith, assisted by Tumelo Mdletshe, makes his way to the starting line of the Oceans 8 Charity Swim. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Created by charities for charities, Oceans 8 is South Africa’s first warm-water ocean challenge of its type, dedicated entirely to raising funds for NPOs with a footprint in KwaZulu-Natal. This year’s event featured swims across distances of 1, 4, 8 and 16 miles, uniting participants through a shared commitment to supporting worthy causes.

“Day One captured exactly what Oceans 8 is about: ordinary people doing something extraordinary for others,” said event spokesperson Nicci Carvalho. “The courage, heart and generosity shown by swimmers today [Saturday] were incredible, and we are grateful to every participant, supporter, sponsor and volunteer who made the day possible.”

Family and friends cheer on the participants during the Oceans 8 Charity Swim. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Medical teams, lifeguards, and volunteers remained on standby throughout the event to ensure the safety of swimmers in the open-water conditions. Organisers praised the turnout and community support, saying the charity swim continues to grow each year while making a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need.

Swimmers take part in the Oceans 8 Charity Swim. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

The Oceans 8 Charity Swim transformed Durban’s beachfront into a scene of resilience, compassion, and community spirit as swimmers braved the ocean for a worthy cause.

0 of 5 A swimmer takes part in the Oceans 8 Charity Swim at Vetch’s Beach in Durban, braving the open water in support of a worthy cause. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu) Swimmers take part in the Oceans 8 Charity Swim at Vetch’s Beach in Durban. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu) Swimmers pose for the camera as they make their way to the starting line to take part in the Oceans 8 Charity Swim Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu) Swimmers take part in the Oceans 8 Charity Swim at Vetch’s Beach in Durban, braving the open water in support of a worthy cause. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu) Swimmers take part in the Oceans 8 Charity Swim at Vetch’s Beach in Durban, braving the open water in support of a worthy cause. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

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