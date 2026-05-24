WATCH | Pirates skipper Sibisi silences his critics as he lifts the PSL trophy

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Orlando Pirates celebrate winning the 2025/2026 Betway Premiership title after their match against Orbit College FC at Mbombela Stadium on May 23. Photo: Gallo Images

“Imagine Nkosinathi Sibisi lifting the league trophy.”

This ridiculing statement made the rounds on social media a few months ago with many doubting Sibisi would lead Orlando Pirates to their first league title in 14 years. The mockery gained momentum whenever “Bhodlela” as Sibisi is known in football circles, lost form.

Now Sibisi, a lad from Mpophomeni near Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, is enjoying the last laugh after leading Pirates to their first championship since the 2011/2012 season, thanks to their 2-0 win over Orbit College on Saturday, the final day of the season, at a packed Mbombela Stadium.

And Sibisi didn’t miss a chance to rub lifting the league trophy in the face of his naysayers. “People will have their comments; it is what it is, but I am glad today they had to witness Sibisi winning the trophy,” the Pirates skipper said at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

“Others said, ‘We’ve seen this move before [where Pirates looked like genuine title contenders only to fade away in the end, allowing Mamelodi Sundowns to repeatedly win it]’; let the movie play.”

Pirates’ league triumph ended Sundowns’ eight-season dominance. The Sea Robbers finished as runners-up to the Brazilians for the past three seasons until they won it by just one point this time.

“Words can’t describe what we are feeling now. It’s been a long time, trying to push that Mamelodi Sundowns team. I think our previous coach [Jose Riveiro] even mentioned that they [Sundowns] are a points machine. We are glad that today we were able to fulfil our dream,” Sibisi said.

For the Bucs skipper, the focus now shifts to Bafana Bafana before the 2026 World Cup, to be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19. Sibisi is expected to make the final squad when coach Hugo Broos announces it at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.

“I am really looking forward to it [the World Cup]; it’s another big one. Hopefully I will be selected and be there with the group. It’s a fantastic opportunity for us [to play at the World Cup],” Sibisi said.