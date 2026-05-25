Major Chiefs aims for ABC Motsepe League promotion

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Fresh off their Safa Nelson Mandela Bay Men’s Regional League triumph at the weekend, Major Chiefs are aiming for promotion to the ABC Motsepe League.

After three seasons of narrowly missing out with second-place finishes in the NMB Regional League, Chiefs finally broke through by defeating stream A winners Royal Buck 2-1, earning their place in the promotional playoffs.

Zwide-based Chiefs, who have dominated stream B for the past two seasons, topped the stream again this season, collecting 46 points from 18 matches.

Coach Nkululeko Mayinje is preparing his young team for the challenges ahead as they target their ABC Motsepe League debut next season.

“Last season, we won our stream. There are two streams with 10 clubs each,” Mayinje said.

“After winning our stream, we played the decider and lost to Old Grey.

“Our goal for this season was to win the regional league, which we had never done before.

“We had won the Nedbank Cup preliminary three times in a row in the region, so we wanted to build on our success.

“This season we recruited players who shared our vision, including Liyema ‘Taima’ Phali, one of the best players in Zwide.

“Another player is Siyabonga ‘Zungu’ Sogcwayi from Walmer Township. Some of our players were promoted from our development structures, including team captain Anam ‘Paulo’ Phuba.

“Most of our players understand how we operate, particularly when it comes to discipline. We are fortunate to have the support of our sponsor, Khipu Networks, this season.

“They made things much easier for us, such as transportation, play kits and refreshments for the players.

“We won our stream with four games in hand, so we used those games to prepare for the decider game. We gave everyone a chance and made sure everyone understood the importance of that game.

“Going into the decider this past weekend was not easy because Royal Bucks is no pushover. We stuck to the plan, which is critical given our own style of play.

“We defeated Royal Bucks 2-1, completing our mandate of winning the regional league.

“Though everyone is thrilled to have won the league, we believe the hard work begins now that we are in the playoffs.”

Mayinje said they will focus on being promoted to the ABC Motsepe League.

“We’ll go all out in the playoffs and see where it takes us.

“We do not yet have any formal communication about where and when the playoffs will take place, but we have heard they will be held in KuGompo City at the end of June.

“We will face seven clubs that are also winners from other regions. Only two teams will be promoted to ABC Motsepe.”

He said Major Chiefs has a rich history, and as a former player for the club, winning the playoffs would mean much to the players, especially the junior players.

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