Eastern Cape pro golfer to test herself against overseas peers in PGA Cup

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Mdantsane-born professional golfer Yolanda Duma keeps on unlocking new heights in her career.

She will be part of the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) SA team for the fourth Women’s PGA Cup at Carden Park, Chester, England, in September.

It will be the first time the competition will be hosted outside the US.

Duma, from NU7, will be with Chantel Schmidt, Crizelda Terblanche, Tandi McCallum, Liezl Klotz and Leigh-Jane Middleton, who will be team manager.

The SA team will attempt to dethrone the PGA of America team, who currently hold the trophy, having claimed victory last time out at the Sunriver Resort in Oregon in 2024.

Each day, the three lowest scores from a team’s five players contribute to their total, with the lowest 54-hole aggregate determining the champions.

“It will be my first time playing in the competition. I’m really excited to be part of the team with good golfers,” Duma said.

She is determined to show that you can come from the township and still be the best.

Her journey to the sport started at the age of 3½, heavily inspired by watching her father, Sikhumbuzo, and brothers play.

“My father was very passionate about golf, though he was a taxi driver. My brothers played the sport as well because of him.

“He would take them from school and go have golf practise with them, and they would come back late.

“My younger sister [Siviwe] and I joined them because at home the topic was about golf, and we were often left out, so we figured, let’s learn the sport,” Duma said.

They played many rounds across the city until a golf club member spotted them and told them they had potential.

She then joined the SA Golf Development Board in 1996, which provides grassroots opportunities for young golfers from disadvantaged areas, assisting with attire and costly equipment.

“We played a few tournaments in the juniors, and then Border saw we had talent,” she said.

She received her Border colours in the early 2000s. She rose through the ranks and was scouted by the Ernie Els Foundation.

She subsequently had to move from KuGompo City to George.

“We had a hostel there for everyone from the foundation. It was mandatory for them to stay there and have training.

“It was a programme whereby you would go to school, and then after it was practise. On weekends it was competitions,“ she said.

In 2008, after matric, she moved to Cape Town but stopped competing.

Later, she returned to her hometown and went back to playing for Border.

She decided to turn professional in 2017.

“I had been playing for fun for the longest time. I realised that I could make a living out of the sport.”

In golf, like in many codes, the women receive smaller purses than the men.

Post-Covid, she did her PGA qualification to be able to coach and enter the business side of golf.

She obtained an international bursary from golf’s governing body, The Royal & Ancient (R&A), in late 2020.

“When you are doing a PGA [qualification], you have to work at a golf club and get a mentor,” Duma said.

With few opportunities in the Border region, she tried the Houghton Golf Club, but it was full, and she was referred to the Bryanston Country Club.

“The rest is history,” Duma said, and she is still there, coaching and competing in some tournaments.

But because of a lack of sponsorships, she does not participate as much as she would like to.

She is part of the Women in Golf Task Force that drives the growth of women and girls in the sport.

Her vision is to see more golfers from the townships in the Eastern Cape and she is calling for potential sponsors to assist.

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