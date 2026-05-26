Queen’s finish with strong surge to hold Hudson at bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kingswood's Ryan O'Sullivan is surrounded by Port Rex defenders, from left, Zukile Mahlungulu, Zuko Batyi and Endinakho Mpapela as he tries to break through during their schools rugby match in Makhanda on Saturday

While Kingswood proved too strong for Port Rex, in Komani Queen’s College overcame some moments of anxiety with 19 minutes remaining to score a solid 40-22 victory in their school’s rugby clash against Hudson Park at the Rec ground on Saturday.

In Makhanda, home team Kingswood went on the rampage against the luckless Port Rex side, giving a polished performance to win 66-7. It was a tough week for Port Rex as they suffered a heavy defeat against Selborne last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Queen’s led 20-14 at the break but then had to watch as Hudson took control of the early part of the second half to give themselves a chance of victory as they scored nine points to lead 22-20 in the 51st minute.

Suddenly it did not seem all plain sailing for the Queenians, but they regrouped in admirable fashion a few minutes later to score from a rolling maul before hooker Nande Tiwani produced one of the highlights of the match when he found himself in space and sprinted about 30m for another try.

That took them to 34-22, providing some much-needed daylight for their supporters, and flyhalf Bongo Nyakaza then made it safe by kicking two more penalties to settle the final outcome.

Nyakaza, in fact, played an important role with his boot, slotting four conversions and four penalties for a personal tally of 20 points.

Other tries for Queen’s came from Zino Lali, Ncutu Kepe and Zimi Deleki.

Following an early try by scrumhalf Zizibele Mtongwana, Hudson crossed again in the 11th minute for one of the game’s best tries when big centre Athan Gravett went on a superb break to put Mtongwana in again for a score under the posts.

In the second half, wing Cwenga Bityo beat the cover defence for another good try, while he also added 10 points with the boot.

At Ooskus Gimnasium, Stirling came from behind with a late try to edge the home side 19-18, while other matches saw big wins for Selborne and Dale.

For Stirling, Iyazi Mbhele crossed for a hat-trick of tries.

In Qonce, Dale proved too strong for Cambridge, setting up their 59-7 win by jumping out to a 33-0 lead at halftime.