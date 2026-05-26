Zimbabwe’s Sables rev up for SA A clash in Gqeberha

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Zimbabwe forward Godfrey Muzanargwo, left, chases the ball while playing for the Valke against the Boland Kavaliers during the SA Cup match at the Boland Rugby Stadium.

To ensure they are battle-ready to take on a powerful SA A team in Gqeberha on June 20, the Zimbabwe Sables have named a squad of 26 players for training camps to be held in conjunction with the Blue Bulls and Junior Boks in May and June.

The SA A clash will be a curtain-raiser (kickoff 12.00) for the main game between the Springboks and Barbarians, which is expected to attract a capacity 46,000 crowd to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 3pm).

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus is expected to name his SA A squad to face the Zimbabweans and a group to face the BaaBaas within the next two weeks.

“We’re very excited to see the rest of our wider squad in action in a proper match when the SA A team take on the Sables from Zimbabwe,” Erasmus said.

“They have qualified for the 2027 Rugby World Cup and I’m sure it will be a great match.”

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus. (Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)

The SA A clash is an important building block for Zimbabwe ahead of their participation in the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

The first Zimbabwe training camp with the Bulls is set for May 27-30 and Sables coach Piet Benade has already announced his travelling squad, which includes many new additions from the team’s last outing against Zambia.

Among them are the SA-based contingent of Godfrey Muzanargwo (Valke), Munashe Mhere (Leopards), Kyle Theron (College Rovers), Munashe Dukuswa (University of Pretoria) and winger Edward Siguake (Emeris).

They are also joined by the Spain-based duo of Bornwell Gwinji (Gernika Rugby Taldea) and Simba Mandioma (CP Les Abelles) while Kelvin Kanungo (Bahrain Rugby Club) and Bryan Chiang (Brighton Park) also made the list.

On completion of the Blue Bulls camp, the team move to Stellenbosch for the second camp alongside the Junior Boks from June 8-13.

This will then lead into their scheduled match against SA A side in Gqeberha.

The Sables are then expected to leave for the US on June 28, ahead of their Nations Cup opener against Tonga on July 4.

It has been a productive break for the Sables after their back-to-back wins over Zambia, with coach Benade and his squad back in full training.

Rugby shone at Zimbabwe’s Annual National Sports Awards, where the Sables, referee Precious Pazani and Benade won accolades.

The Sables were crowned the team of the year, with Pazani and Benade scooping the official and coach awards.

For Sables assistant coach Ricky Chirengende, the awards are a huge pat on the back after a hugely successful 2025 for the game.

“I think it’s very rewarding when you get recognised for your work,” Chirengende said.

“This is, obviously, off the back of a very successful 2024 and 2025. The last two years have been good for us, and we really appreciate the recognition.

“We just had a couple of tough games against the Zambians, but now we are heading into an even tougher period during the next couple of months.

“We are heading to the Blue Bulls, at the end of the month, then camping in Stellenbosch, which is going to obviously lead us to the big game against South Africa A,” Chirengende said.

“This will probably be the biggest game that any Zimbabwean team has played in recent years,” he said.

The Sables camp have set their sights on the match against SA A, and they are also targeting a good run at the Nations Cup.

The World Rugby Nations Cup sees the 12 unions that qualified for the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 competing in a structured environment designed to accelerate competitiveness.

Zimbabwe squad:

Forwards: Jeff Makoni, Bryan Chaing, Bornwell Gwinji, Vuyani Dlomo, Tadiwanashe Gwashu, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Zvikomborero Chimoto, Simbarashe Mandioma, Munashe Mhere, Polite Phiri, Aiden Burnett, Liam Larkin, Kelvin Kanenungo and Godwin Mangenje.

Backs: Hilton Mudariki, Brendan Mason, Kudzai Mashawi, Darrel Makwasha, Trevor Gurwe, Tatenda Kamubvumbi, Godfrey Magaramombe, Kyle Theron, Munashe Dukuswa, Keagan Jourbert, Tapiwa Mafura and Edward Sigauke.

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