Blitzboks go back to zero in Spain – Cupido

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Gino Cupido of South Africa during the HSBC SVNS Series Vancouver final against Spain at BC Place Stadium on March 8, 2026

Fair to say success tends to follow Springbok Sevens outside back, and where top-class rugby has been played on the global stage in 2025 and 2026, he has left a footprint.

Looking at tournaments and competitions won, the 20-year-old from Sir Lowry’s Pass Village near Somerset West has already secured some pretty impressive medals in global competitions.

The includes the World Junior Championship with the Junior Springboks (in Italy in 2025) and the to help again, where the South Africans claimed tournament wins in Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver and New York in the 2025/26 season.

It was clear when he scored with his first touch of the ball on debut – last season in Hong Kong – that a special career was unfolding, and it was no surprise that the Blitzboks won both the North American tournaments Cupido played in the 2026 series.

Now, in only his fourth outing for the Blitzboks, Cupido is ready to help his team push for glory again.

“It is great to be back, especially as I was cleared a bit earlier than originally planned, and to be part of the World Championship is great,” said Cupido from Valladolid, following an eventful trip to the Spanish city.

“I did not play in that once-off tournament last year, and I missed out last month in Hong Kong, but now I am so grateful to be part of the squad for the final two events.”

The Blitzboks were delayed in Amsterdam because of a flat aeroplane tyre and a rough landing, but Cupido sees that as part of the journey.

“The three-hour trip from Madrid was also long, but it was all worth it, as we are the privileged ones to be here,” he said.

“I know how some of the squad back home would swap places any day, so we count our blessings being on tour and part of such an amazing group.”

It made the rehabilitation process worth it, Cupido reflected.

“Yes, the timing of my injuries this year was not great, as I also missed the win in Cape Town and the special one in Hong Kong, but one thing about this squad, our wins are literally for everyone involved, whether we are part of the squad or back home.”

“Rehab can be lonely, but knowing that you are building your body to come back to this team makes it worthwhile.”

The squad will have a training session late in the afternoon, but it will not – as per Spanish custom – be a lazy siesta.

“We have some work to do; you can never rest on your laurels, and this team always gets back to zero, something we will do again,” said Cupido.

“There is a target on our backs, and every team wants to beat us, so there will be no time to fool around.”

SA’s Pool A fixtures (SA times, all matches live on SuperSport):

Friday, 12.34pm: Great Britain; 5.08pm: Kenya

Saturday, 1.23pm: Australia – SA Rugby Communications

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