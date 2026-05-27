Cardiff aim for another shock win against Stormers, in Cape Town

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Damian Willemse of the Stormers is challenged by James Botham of Cardiff during a United Rugby Championship match at Cardiff Arms Park.

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Cardiff are gunning to pull off an audacious smash and grab win when they face the Stormers in a United Rugby Championship quarterfinal clash in Cape Town on Saturday.

The upbeat Welsh side booked their berth in the playoffs with a shock 22-16 victory over the Cape side two weeks ago to set up a rematch on SA soil.

Cardiff lock Josh McNally and flanker Dan Thomas say the coaches and players will not allow the long trip or the prospect of sitting in economy class to distract them from their hopes of reaching the semifinals.

“We’ve all travelled enough now to know what’s happening and what’s coming,” loose forward Dan Thomas told the Scrum V podcast.

“There is no excuse when it comes to travel or the body being sore or anything like that. As long as your mentality is up there, your body will catch up, and we need to turn up on Saturday with the right mentality.

“There are no excuses. This is a great opportunity. How many boys have played in quarterfinals before?”

We know exactly how we want to play. We’re genuinely excited to be still playing rugby at this time of year when others are off. It gives boys a new experience of playing play-offs and it’s an exciting time — Josh McNally, Cardiff lock

Cardiff lock Josh McNally said Cape Town will suit the Welsh side perfectly.

“The beauty of it in Cape Town is it’s at sea level and it’s winter now,” he said. “So there’s nothing too major to prepare for. We will do most of our training up here, then go down for a smash and grab and see where we are.

“That is set up perfectly for us. You see the best of us when we’re underdogs. No one gave us a chance last Friday and we come out with a bit between our teeth. You can say there are a few challenges ahead of us but we go down there and do something.”

“We know exactly how we want to play. We’re genuinely excited to be still playing rugby at this time of year when others are off. It gives boys a new experience of playing play-offs and it’s an exciting time.”

Cardiff head coach Corniel van Zyl hailed his side’s “backs against the wall” win over the Stormers.

“It’s all about just going out there to Cape Town and giving it a good shot,” he said. “Afterwards, don’t look back and say you have regrets.

“Obviously the Stormers’ set piece is a big threat. They are really good at set pieces, scrums and mauls, so that’s definitely something we will have to polish off going into the play-offs. We will have to manage that well.

“There are also a few individuals in their team that are great players. It’s getting over those barriers and also playing away from home. Those are the biggest challenges.

“If you look at the growth of the team from last season to this season, it’s been massive. If you had asked me at the beginning of the season, would I take it, I would have definitely said yes, even if it was finishing eighth.”

URC quarterfinals

Friday:

Glasgow Warriors v Connacht.

Saturday:

Bulls v Munster;

Stormers v Cardiff;

Leinster v Lions.

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