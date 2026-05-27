NMB Half Marathon nears capacity of 3,000 as demand surges

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Eastern Province Athletics and NMBM are excited to host the 12th edition of the NMB Half Marathon. At the media launch on Wednesday were EPA runners Melikhaya Frans, Lithobe Menzeleleli and Sinawo Poti with EPA vice-president Nosita Nqwata and EPA president Sicelo Thabethe.

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The 12th Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon, celebrated as one of Africa’s fastest and most beloved races, is almost sold out.

This year’s event, hosted by EP Athletics (EPA) and NMBM, brings a lively 5km fun-run and the signature 21km challenge to Pollock Beach on June 27.

According to race organiser Michael Mbambani, there is fierce competition in both the men’s and women’s races this year.

The 21km race starts at 7am, followed by the 5km race at 7.10am.

“Entries are open, as they have been for the past two to three months. There are a very limited spots left as our target is 3,000 for the half marathon,” Mbambani said. “People can always go to www.webticket.co.za to enter. There are also loads of entries for the 5km race.

“We cannot wait. This year’s race promises to be bigger and better, with a live stream available on EPA social media platforms for those unable to attend.”

This half marathon happens to be the fastest on the African continent — Michael Mbambani, race organiser

Mbambani said the race had grown from strength to strength over the past 12 years. ”The first time we hosted the race was in 2014 in November, and it was won by Elroy Gelant. When we were celebrating 10 years of the race, it was won by Elroy again.

“For the past 10 years, we [EPA] have had a couple of top-10 female and male runners, and over and above, we have even won the race in the male category. So we are not hosting a race for others to come and take.

“Most interestingly, this half marathon happens to be the fastest on the African continent. Without us having to invite the Namibian Federation, they come to SA because they want their athletes to run quick times to qualify for the World Champs.

“You’ll notice that the US coaches, who are managing Lesotho’s athletes, have already submitted a list of their athletes for the race in order for them to qualify for international status. The entire Hollywood crew, led by Stephen Mokoka, is coming to Gqeberha.”

Mbambani said athletes from Uganda, Kenya, and Ethiopia had also confirmed their participation.

Lesotho’s Kamohelo Mofolo was the first male across the finish line last year, in one hour and 52 seconds.

In the women’s race, Namibian Lavinia Haitope won in 1:14:12 seconds.

We’re thrilled to be hosting another exciting race. Such partnerships are about more than just the race; they are also about job creation and we are looking into the economic implications — Sinebhongo Kwatsha, sport, recreation, arts and culture MMC

Mbambani also discussed reports that the Athletics SA Championships had been taken away from EPA.

“The championships rotate. You will find them in Gqeberha one year, in KuGompo City the following year, or in Durban the next year.

“They were not in Gqeberha last year. This does not imply that we were stripped because Limpopo wanted them. This year Athletics SA approached us to see if we could host the ASA Championships. We had no objections to hosting and incorporating the race into our events.

“There were, however, a few date clashes between ASA and EPA events. The Spar Durban race was brought forward by ASA, which clashed with our event. But ASA can’t host two international competitions on the same weekend: one the SA Champs, while their partner, Spar, is hosting the Spar Women’s Series.”

Sport, recreation, arts and culture MMC Sinebhongo Kwatsha said: “This is the 12th edition of the race organised by the municipality in collaboration with the EPA. We’re thrilled to be hosting another exciting race.

“Such partnerships are about more than just the race; they are also about job creation and we are looking into the economic implications.”

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