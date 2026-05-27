Young NMB triathlete heading for world champs in Nice

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Nelson Mandela Bay athlete Alessandro Fanicchi is set for a tough block of training as he gears up for his first appearance at the IRONMAN 70.3 World Champs in France later this year. Picture Eugene Coetzee

Gqeberha’s multisport athlete Alessandro Fanicchi is preparing for the biggest challenge of his young career as he sets his sights on the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in Nice, France, later this year.

At just 19, the Nelson Mandela Bay athlete is balancing a demanding training schedule with his matric year, which he is completing through home schooling.

Despite the dual pressure of academic work and elite endurance sport, Fanicchi says the flexibility of home education has allowed him to structure his training more effectively while still prioritising his studies.

His breakthrough into long-course triathlon came at the Ironman 70.3 Mossel Bay event in November last year, where he finished second in the men’s 18–24 age category.

That performance secured him an invitation to the world championship event in Nice, an opportunity he accepted immediately.

The invitation came via Ironman’s standard qualification system in which age-group winners are offered automatic slots, with roll-down allocations offered to subsequent finishers when slots are declined.

Looking ahead to the half-distance world championships in September, Fanicchi described the Nice course as both challenging and well suited to his strengths.

He highlighted the ocean swim, the technical bike course featuring sharp bends and climbs, and a fast, flat run along the beachfront.

“It is a course that I think would suit my strengths … it will be very challenging but I think if I prepare well, anything can happen on race day,” he said.

Fanicchi is no stranger to international competition. He has represented South Africa in cross duathlon and triathlon as well as standard duathlon at the World Multisport Championships last year where he earned himself respectable top-10 finishes.

Nelson Mandela Bay athlete Alessandro Fanicchi is set for a tough block of training as he gears up for his first appearance at the IRONMAN 70.3 World Champs in France later this year. Picture Eugene Coetzee (Eugene Coetzee)

He also competed for South Africa at the 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games for triathlon, claiming eighth and fifth place in the individual and team events, gaining early exposure to elite international competition and benchmark racing environments.

Add to that a multitude of provincial and national accolades across road cycling and mountain biking, triathlon, duathlon and school road and MTB events, Fanicchi’s ceiling is much higher than one would expect for an athlete his age.

He says those experiences have been crucial in shaping his development, particularly in understanding the intensity and tactical demands of racing at the highest level.

Beyond immediate goals, Fanicchi has set his sights on turning professional in triathlon by 2028.

While he acknowledges the difficulty of that pathway, he says he is fully committed to the process and the discipline required to reach that level.

“I want to be an example for other South African athletes, to show that it can be done with hard work, passion and dedication,” he said.

Fanicchi, who hopes to one day follow in the footsteps of another Gqeberha-born triathlete in Jamie Riddle, said balancing training with education remains a key challenge, particularly as he completes his final school year.

However, Fanicchi believes home schooling has provided an advantage by allowing him to adapt his study schedule around training sessions and recovery demands.

“School is very important … and so far I think I’ve managed to make it work,” he said.

With a world championship start line now secured, Fanicchi enters the next phase of his development as one of the emerging young endurance talents from Nelson Mandela Bay, carrying both national experience and growing international exposure to the global stage in Nice.

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