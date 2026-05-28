Blues target Buffs to maintain unbeaten run in Super League

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Action from the May 16 game between Old Boys and Buffs at Baysville in KuGompo City.

Story audio is generated using AI

The Fort Hare Blues will have another chance to extend their unbeaten streak and start in the Border Super League in their trip to Baysville High to face the Buffaloes on Saturday.

The Blues are four for four in the wins column and are sitting at the top of the league with 20 points.

A win over the Buffaloes will intensify their challenge for a league title halfway through the competition.

Buffs have been struggling slightly in the past four rounds, only securing one victory in their four matches.

Second-placed Komga United, on 16 points, will welcome title contenders Young Leopards at home in Komga.

The Marikana team had been in good form until they lost to the WSU All Blacks by 50-plus points.

Leopards will also be hurting after they were beaten by Fort Hare last week in Dikeni.

They will be aiming for maximum points and avoiding two away defeats in a row.

East London Police, with 15 points, will be looking to keep Komga and Blues on their toes with a victory over Old Boys at Police Park.

The game between the teams is among the big rivalries in Buffalo City.

But the advantage will be with Police heading to the fixture, bearing in mind Old Boys’ recent form, which has seen them win only once in four matches.

Fourth-placed Swallows (12 points) will play against the WSU Eagles at the Butterworth campus.

The game will be the main match, with the WSU All Blacks and Moonlight playing a curtainraiser.

Swallows will be facing an Eagles side that is winless in the competition, and the same applies to the All Blacks, who will meet a Moonlight team low in confidence, as they are yet to register a win.

At the Indoor Sports Field in Komani, Breakers will welcome FB United.

In the Premier League, there will be a big clash between unbeaten teams Lovedale College and Ocean Sweepers at College’s Qonce campus.

Lovedale are top of the table with 20 points, followed by Rising Stars and then Sweepers on 14 points.

Either Sweepers or Lovedale will be eliminated, while Stars will be looking to return as log leader.

Stars will travel to Breidbach and face Africans, who have lost all their matches so far.

Other matches:

Black Eagles vs United Brothers at Mpongo Field; Ntlaza Lions vs Berlin Tigers in Ntlaza; Ncera Leopards vs Ngculu Zebras at St Christopher High; and Busy Boys vs Wallabies at Mpongo.

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