Confident Nqothole tells Edwards to ‘bring it on’ in IBF world title eliminator

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Top-rated junior bantamweight contender Sikho Nqothole, right, is looking for a shot at the IBF title.

Story audio is generated using AI

A fierce exchange of words has erupted between Mthatha boxer Sikho Nqothole and Englishman Charlie Edwards ahead of their IBF junior bantamweight eliminator on Friday at York Hall in London, England.

Nqothole, who is based in Johannesburg, is ranked No 5, a spot above Edwards, the former WBC flyweight world champion and brother to Sunny “Showtime” Edwards.

The winner of the bout will shoot to the top of the rankings and be in line for a shot at the IBF title held by Mexican champion Willibaldo Garcia Perez.

At a media conference in London on Wednesday evening, the boxers went at each other verbally, with Nqothole promising to spoil his opponent’s home-crowd party.

“I’m focused. He’s done. It’s my time now. I’ll show him who’s best,” said Nqothole, who enters the bout on a three-fight winning streak.

“He’s not fought a guy like me. I have seen all the boxers he’s fought, and they don’t have my style.

“I have got everything. I don’t see anything when I look at him.”

In response, Edwards, 33, a former British junior bantamweight titlist with 20 victories from 23 fights and seven knockouts, lashed out: “He says I’m done – that’s like music to my ears.

“We will see on Friday. I’m an experienced veteran. I have been there and seen everything, even his style.

“Since becoming a champion at 25, I have answered tests and battled through.”

Nqothole, 31, who has boxed professionally since 2017, has chalked up 19 knockouts in 21 wins, and suffered three losses.

Despite the verbal tit-for-tat, Edwards said he admired Nqothole’s ring abilities.

“He’s a good fighter. I can’t slander him. He’s had some good wins and has some dangerous bits about him.

“He’s been in the amateur boxing scene and travelled the world. You don’t get into the top 10 without being a good fighter.”

On Thursday afternoon, the sledging continued between lanky Nqothole and Edwards.

“I’m not scared of him,” Nqothole said. “I’m going to show him up in front of his country.

“There’s nothing special about him. When the fight ends, it will be my hand that rises up.”

Nqolothe last fought in November, when he beat Tanzanian Halid Kalama on a TKO.

Edwards was last in the ring in September, when he beat Salvador Juarez of Mexico with a unanimous decision.

Eastern Cape-born ring official Nkosinathi Mbelu will be one of the three judges officiating the fight.

The fight forms part of a tournament that will be streamed live by DAZN.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch