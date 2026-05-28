Grey College cancels Selborne tour after swine flu outbreak

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Pearson No 9 Kadin Kretzmann is surrounded by Selborne players as he seeks a turnover in their schools rugby match at Pearson.

One of the most anticipated clashes in the schoolboy sports calendar, Selborne College vs Grey College this weekend, has been cancelled after some of the Bloemfontein institution’s boys contracted swine flu.

Grey Bloem rugby, hockey and other sporting codes were to visit KuGompo City for the scheduled fixtures, but based on data and medical recommendations, it was decided it would be risky, the college’s acting headmaster Ludwig Koekemoer said in a letter.

Swine flu is a highly contagious respiratory illness.

“This is a decision that was not taken lightly, especially since it was made at such short notice,” Koekemoer said. “The decision was made as we regard the health and well-being of our learners and staff as a priority.

“There is currently an unprecedented number of learners who are ill — of whom several learners have already been diagnosed with the H1N1 virus (swine flu).”

Selborne’s headmaster Andrew Dewar said the school received the precautionary decision by Grey College with understanding that it was taken to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, particularly during extended travel on buses, hosting and large gatherings.

We extend our sincere appreciation to Grey College for the manner in which they have navigated this challenging situation with care, responsibility and careful consideration for both school communities — Andrew Dewar, Selborne headmaster

“While this news is disappointing for players, supporters and the wider school community, the health and wellbeing of all learners, staff and visitors must remain our highest priority,” Dewar said.

“Under the circumstances, cancelling the event is the most responsible course of action in safeguarding all involved. We respect and support the decision taken by the Grey College management team.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to Grey College for the manner in which they have navigated this challenging situation with care, responsibility and careful consideration for both school communities.”

The rivalry between Grey Bloem and Selborne is among the largest crowd-pulling events and plays a vital part in Buffalo City’s sports tourism as it draws thousands of people.

Grey College last visited the city in 2024. Selborne toured the city of roses in 2025 in one of the darkest tours yet, especially for its rugby, with their first team beaten 103-14.

After beating Queens College and Port Rex over the past two weekends, Selborne were fired up for the revenge in front of their fans. They will now have to wait for some months to get that chance.

Selborne will welcome Makhanda’s St Andrew’s to KuGompo City next week.

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