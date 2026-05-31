Montsi’s grit on full display in semifinal run

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Kholo Montsi, born and raised in KuGompo City, is making a name for himself in tennis circles. He currently plays for Texas A&M University. Picture:

Despite not proceeding to the doubles final of the ATP Rise Irene Open, Khololwam “Kholo” Montsi continues to put KuGompo City on the tennis map.

The 23-year-old defied the odds and reached the semifinals at Irene Country Club in Centurion last week as a wildcard team, along with Connor Henry van Schalkwyk of Namibia.

Montsi and Van Schalkwyk reached the semis after defeating Cyprus’s Eleftherios Neos and Russia’s Semen Pankin 4-6 7-6(4) 10-6.

The duo’s tournament ended after they suffered a 5-7 6-2 10-6 loss against Mert Alkaya and Arda Azkara of Turkey on Friday.

Montsi, who only stands 168cm tall, reflected on his experience of playing with Van Schalkwyk for the first time as they caused a major upset in the round of 16 by defeating No 3 seeds Luca Castelnuovo and Jeffrey Chuan En Hsu.

“It was the first time I played with Connor, and winning on Wednesday was big for us. We played against the number 3 seeds.”

“Those are great players. I’ve known Luca well over the years, and he is a great player.”

The KuGompo City talent currently competes at the Division 1 level in the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) in the US for Texas A&M University.

He indicated that the competitive environment of collegiate tennis in the US helped him develop grit to compete in the ATP.

“It was a tough match, but we pulled through. I think having that college doubles experience got us across the line. Winning the quarterfinals gave us confidence moving forward and showed us we can play at a high level against international players.”

He described the feeling of playing in the ATP Challenger Tour as a childhood dream come true.

“It’s something that every tennis player wants to do — to go through Futures (ITF entry-level events), and then you get to Challengers (the next step up before the ATP), and then the ATP.”

“It’s not easy at all, but it is great knowing that we have the opportunity to play Challengers.

“I want to be a professional tennis player one day, and getting to play at this level is just awesome. Tennis is my job, something I do on a full-time basis, and there’s nothing I love more than tennis.”

Initially the former Selborne Primary pupil wanted to play rugby.

When his family moved to Pretoria, he attended Curro Hazeldean and was selected to play for the Blue Bulls at Craven Week.

“I was given the option of playing rugby at Craven Week in Durban or tennis in Italy, and I chose to go to Italy. I’m happy with the decision.

“The rugby guys are bigger than me, but tennis has taken me to places I never imagined I could go see and given me opportunities I never imagined.”

Montsi is currently coached by Denton Meintjes, a former top 15 junior.

“He [Kholo] is a fighter, and his athletic abilities have caught many competitors by surprise. I am particularly proud to see him compete at home against international players,” Meintjies said.

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