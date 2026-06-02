Border JKA team returns with huge medal haul from national champs

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The East London contingent of the Border Japan Karate Association team helped them return with a haul of 70 medals from the national championships in Johannesburg

The Border Japan Karate Association (JKA) team delivered a spectacular performance at the annual South African JKA (SAJKA) National Championships, held at the Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg last month.

The team, comprising elite and novice competitors from clubs in East London, Maclear, Barkly East and Mthatha, sent a contingent of 66 students to compete at the tournament.

The tournament was split across two days of intense competition.

The first day saw the novice division take to the tatami, featuring competitors holding white to red belts.

On the second day, the energy escalated as the elite division, consisting of seasoned brown and black belt competitors, battled for JKA national honours.

The Border team was highly successful, returning home with a haul of 70 medals.

Highlighting the team’s technical excellence were eight athletes who achieved double gold status, winning top honours in both kata (forms) and kumite (fighting).

The final medal standings for the Border team were 28 gold, 14 silver, and 28 bronze.

The impressive medal count underscores the high standard and dedication within the Eastern Cape clubs, cementing Border JKA’s reputation as a major contender on the national stage.