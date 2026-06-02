Teams tackle ABC Motsepe League playoffs amid provincial disputes

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Old Grey's Vernon Campher on the ball against Ravens in their provincial decider at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in April.

Clubs have arrived in the Eastern Cape for the ABC Motsepe League national playoffs that kick off at the Mthatha Stadium on Tuesday, amid outstanding cases from other provinces and threats of court interdiction.

Teams that touched down prior to registration on Monday and had light training sessions included Mpheni Defenders from Limpopo, Northern Cape Professionals, North West University, La Masia from Gauteng, Luthuli Brigades from Mpumalanga, Hope FC from the Western Cape and the hosts Ravens.

KwaZulu-Natal and Free State were the notable absentees, with their statuses being discussed off the field.

Last week, Bizana’s Ravens were in Group B together with Hope FC and Free State’s Mangaung Unite.

But at the weekend, Mangaung were docked points for fielding an ineligible player, which they are contesting.

By print deadline on their social media, Mangaung posted that they were heading to the playoffs.

Ravens are scheduled to play a Free State representative on Wednesday.

They will hope that by then they will have secured maximum points and be in a good position to proceed to the knockout stages.

They will face Hope in their first game in Mthatha on Tuesday afternoon (12.30pm).

It will be the Scarios’ first official match since their provincial decider match against Old Grey in April.

They had some friendly matches to keep fit, which included a 2-0 win over Umkhumbi Wamampondo a fortnight ago.

Hope arrived in Mthatha on Sunday evening after having spent time in KuGompo City at the Hamiltons Club, acclimatising and putting their final touches to their game.

Their entourage included experienced players like former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Clayton Daniels and ex-Chippa United players Ruzaigh Gamildien and Craig Martin.

In the early game on Tuesday, NC Professionals clash with Mpheni Defenders in Group C (9am) while later on, North West University will lock horns with Luthuli Brigades at 3.30pm in a Group A encounter.

Safa warned that it would not put the ABC Motsepe League national playoffs on hold at the Mthatha Stadium despite some outstanding cases in other provinces.

They said they would run with their programme which concluded on Sunday.

Safa competitions committee chair Kwenza Ngwenya said at the draw last week that the disputes between the clubs were a delaying tactic to destabilise the playoffs.

“We are worried about this thing of cases,” he said.

“This thing is becoming a norm; every season at the end, there will be cases where I don’t know whether they are intending to delay the playoffs.

“If you look at some cases, you will be like, ‘There is no case here,’ but it is the people’s right to protest and go to arbitration.

“But we have taken a decision as Safa that playoffs will never be delayed by any sort of problem from the provinces caused by the teams.

“After all, we need two teams to promote to the above league.

“If we have five teams that are ready, we will go to playoffs and play to discourage those fighting.”

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