Kingswood’s Mackenzie twins set for Scottish rugby adventure

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Kingswood College's James Mackenzie on his way to scoring a try with twin brother Josh in support during their school match against Brandwag in Makhanda at the weekend.

Kingswood College twins James and Josh Mackenzie are preparing to take their next step on the global stage when they join Scottish rugby club Glasgow Warriors’ academy at the end of the year.

The 18-year-old grade 12 twins, who could be lost to SA rugby in the long run, started receiving interest from the Warriors in grade 10.

They got an opportunity to experience Scottish rugby late last year through Kingwood’s exchange programme with Glenalmond College.

During their stay, they also trained with the Glasgow Warriors, where they came under the watchful eye of the club’s officials.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited to learn from some great coaches and players,” flank Josh said.

His brother, James, who plays wing, added: “It means the world to me. Ever since I was young, rugby has been a massive part of my life, and to be given an opportunity like this is something I’m incredibly grateful for.”

Josh said: “The first person I think of is my dad.

“He’s sacrificed so much for me over the years, whether it was driving me to training, supporting me, or simply believing in me when things didn’t go my way.

“Without him, I wouldn’t be in this position today. This opportunity brings great excitement as it has been something Josh and I have been working towards for a long time.”

Glasgow stood out because of the environment they have created and the pathway they offer young players. The people I spoke to were genuinely invested in my development as a rugby player and a person — James Mackenzie

James said deciding between other offers was not an easy process.

“Glasgow stood out because of the environment they have created and the pathway they offer young players. The people I spoke to were genuinely invested in my development as a rugby player and a person.

“It wasn’t necessarily an easy decision because opportunities like this require a lot of thought, but the values of the club, the coaching structures and the long-term vision made Glasgow feel like the right fit for me”.

The twins are of Scottish descent through their grandfather.

Their father, Andy, said playing in Scotland was the perfect fit for the boys.

“It is an incredibly special moment for us, and a dream that has been many years in the making,” he said.

“Our connection to Scotland runs deep. The boys’ grandfather was born there, so wearing the Scottish jersey has been a long-term ambition for them.”

He said heritage is a big part of why they chose Kingswood College, adding they valued their overseas opportunities.

He urged the twins to embrace each other in the new adventure.

“It’s a huge blessing they have each other for this next step, but they are very much individuals. While they’re tackling this first chapter side-by-side, we fully expect them to carve out their own separate professional paths.

“Our focus as a family is to back them as much as we can. We want to give them the freedom to completely focus on what the academy has to offer so they can both build the individual careers they’ve worked so hard for.”

Our connection to Scotland runs deep. The boys’ grandfather was born there, so wearing the Scottish jersey has been a long-term ambition for them — Andy Mackenzie

James said besides improving his technical skills, he is looking forward to learning from Scottish culture and environment.

“Experiences like these help shape your character and perspective, which I think is as important as what happens on the rugby field.”

Despite the Scottish link, the twins are yet to decide which nationality they would like to represent at U20 and senior levels if given the chance.

“Representing any nation would be an incredible honour and privilege, and I don’t take that lightly. I believe I have a lot to learn and a lot to prove before thinking too far ahead,” James said.

“If those decisions need to be made in the future, I’ll approach them with gratitude and respect.”

Kingwood’s head of sport, Murray Ranger, said: “As a school, we are immensely proud of this achievement, and at the same time it is a testament to our programme and the hard work of all the coaches and the players.

“The rugby programme is intentional around holistic development, and it is fantastic for the school as a whole that James and Josh have been recognised, and we wish them all the best for this incredible opportunity.”

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