Andreeva says maiden major triumph surpassed expectations and she wants more

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Mirra Andreeva said her maiden Grand Slam triumph felt even better than she had imagined, and she was already eager to experience that feeling again after winning the French Open title on Saturday.

The 19-year-old dismantled Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska 6-3 6-2 to become the youngest French Open champion in more than three decades and the first teenager to win the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Iga Swiatek in 2020.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve done a lot of visualisations before. Not just this tournament, but I’ve had dreams; I’ve had a lot of thoughts on how it’s going to happen, if it’s going to happen, when it’s going to happen, and where,” Andreeva told reporters.

“I would say the feeling in real life is so much better, obviously, than in your dreams. Yeah, it just feels like looking at this trophy and realising that this is actually true, and I can call myself a Grand Slam champion.”

Andreeva said winning her first Grand Slam in Paris made the milestone even more special.

“I always said that it wouldn’t matter to me. A Grand Slam is a Grand Slam. Whatever comes first, I’ll be super happy with it,” she added.

“I feel happy that Paris came first, because I love playing on clay. I have played almost all my life on the surface. I also speak a little French.

“So I felt like this would be the perfect first Grand Slam for me to come to, and so I’m super happy that it happened here.”

Even as she savoured the moment in Paris, Andreeva said her thoughts were already drifting towards the next big opportunity on grass courts, with Wimbledon set to begin on June 29.

“These feelings are extra special. Now I’m already thinking of how I’m going to prepare for the grass season, how I’m going to play grass tournaments,” Andreeva said.

“I feel like this thing is a little addictive, and I really want to do my best to experience all of this for the second time.”

Andreeva’s partnership with coach Conchita Martinez has gathered momentum since they began working together in 2024, and the Russian added she was delighted that it had resulted in a Grand Slam title.

“It’s very special to share a first Grand Slam trophy with her. We’ve done a lot of work together on the court and off the court,” Andreeva added.

“We’ve also been through so many good moments and some bad moments, especially, I’d say, at the end of last year. Also, she told me she’s proud of me. To hear those words from her is very special to me.”

Meanwhile, Chwalinska said her match was the culmination of 18 years of hard work finally clicking to carry her onto the biggest stage in Paris.

Ranked 114 in the world before her three-week adventure began in the qualifying round, Chwalinska defeated higher-ranked opponents despite admittedly not being at her best, only to go down 6-3 6-2 to Andreeva on Saturday.

While her improbable charge from the fringes thrust her into the spotlight, the 24-year-old Chwalinska said her breakthrough was the result of years of graft.

“Well, it’s such a huge jump all of a sudden, but really, it’s been 18 years of hard work, patience and perseverance,” Chwalinska told reporters.

“I had to go through so much to be in this place, in this position. Life’s weird sometimes, and you just have to do your thing and believe that it’ll click someday.

“I’m happy that it did.”

Reuters