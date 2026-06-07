Gingxana claims continental crown, Mohamed, Bell win big in Gqeberha

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Razell Mohamed receives her belt from Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee member for public health Thsonono Buyeye after successfully defending her title on Saturday. evening.

KuGompo City’s Hlumelo Gingxana became the new International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Africa lightweight champion when he defeated Mbuyiseli Ndukwana of Knysna at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Presented by Mbali Zantsi’s Showtime Boxing Productions in conjunction with the Bay municipality and the Mandela Bay Development Agency, the tournament was held for the first time at the historic stadium built for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

The event provides hope for the resurgence of boxing in a metro which used to produce an array of champions.

Fighting each other for the second time, Eastern Cape lightweight champion Gingxana came into the ring unbeaten in six fights with one stalemate while Western Cape champion Ndukwana had six wins and four losses in 10 professional fights.

The competitive bout went the distance, with Gingxana emerging victorious.

All three judges scored the fight in Gingxana’s favour: Lulama Mtya by a margin of 98-92, Simphiwe Mbini 96-94 and Simon Mogadi 96-94.

However, it was the Bay’s women boxers, Razell Mohamed of Young Park with six fights, three wins, two draws and a single loss and Walmer’s Nozipho Bell, who were the biggest winners on the day.

Zantsi Showtime Boxing Productions head Mbali Zantsi is flanked by boxers Hlumelo Gingxana, left, and Mbuyiseli Ndukwana before the announcement of the results of their gruelling encounter at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. (Nceba Dladla)

Mohamed retained her South African junior heavyweight title against game challenger Rita Mrwebi, from Gauteng, while Bell, popularly known as “Intsimbi”, became the new World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental junior welterweight champion after overcoming the challenge of Zimbabwean fighter Chiedza Homakoma.

Both bouts proved that the Boxing South Africa (BSA) Women in Boxing programme is gaining momentum.

The women fighters delivered on Saturday, keeping the reasonable-sized crowd on their feet.

Gqeberha’s Mbulelo Gwabeni beat Sibusiso Mkolo of Glenmore on points in their six-round junior featherweight bout, while hot prospect Lubabalo Soga of Kariega knocked out Siphosethu Madasi of Makhanda in the first round of their junior bantamweight fight.

Also over six rounds in the mini-flyweight division, Siyamamkela Gqubule knocked out fellow Gqeberha fighter Lelethu Bolo in the second round; and in another local derby over six rounds, Sibusiso Moyakhe beat Siphesihle Mpolweni on points.

In two four-round fights, Ziviwe Ntobongwana of KuGompo beat Gqeberha’s Libona Rali in the middleweight division.

In the first bout of the evening, Milani George of Gqeberha wasted no time in dispatching his homeboy Yibanathi Magwa in two minutes, 52 seconds of the opening round of their mini-flyweight division contest.

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