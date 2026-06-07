Police move to top of Super League table after Blues-All Blacks clash postponed

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Old Selbornians and WSU Eagles palyers clash during their Border Club Rugby fixture at Nashua Park Old Boys on Saturday.

With the WSU All Blacks and Fort Hare clash postponed, East London Police moved to the top of the Border Super League table on Saturday.

After beating Moonlight 31-21 in Sotho in Mooiplaas, the Bobbies escalated their points tally to 25 points.

Fort Hare have 23 and occupied the high spot before the sixth round of matches at the weekend.

Komga United (20) remained in third place and are keeping tabs on the top two. They narrowly beat Swallows 27-25 at the NU1 Stadium in Mdantsane.

Young Leopards dismantled Fort Beaufort United 39-20 in Ducats and are fourth on the table with 19 points.

It was a nail-biter at Nashua Park with Old Boys sneaking a 19-16 win over WSU Eagles.

At Baysville High, Buffs got a 38-26 win against Komani’s Breakers.

Both Premier League table-topping teams, Rising Stars and Lovedale, had their matches postponed.

This means nothing changed at the top of the second tier league, with Lovedale on 24 points while Stars are on 20.

Ocean Sweepers moved to 20 and third place after beating Ncera Leopard 30-21 at St Christopher’s High.

Ngculu Zebras dropped to fourth after they suffered a blow at the weekend, going down 26-20 at home to United Brothers.

Africans finally broke the shackles and got their first win of the season with a 45-32 triumph over Winter Rose at the NU13 field in Mdantsane.

The match between Berlin Tigers and Wallabies did not take place, as there were allegedly no officials.

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