Youthful flavour to Bok squad for Gqeberha double-header

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Rising star Sibabalwe Mahashe has been named in a Bok squad for a double-header against the Barbarians, as well as a showdown between an SA A team and Zimbabwe in Gqeberha on June 20. Picture:

There was an emphasis on youth when the Springboks named a 51-man squad, featuring 21 uncapped players, for a double-header against the Barbarians, as well as a showdown between an SA A team and Zimbabwe in Gqeberha on June 20.

With the Bulls players unavailable for selection after booking their place in the United Rugby Championship final against Leinster, Erasmus selected several junior players in his squad.

Among the crop of rising stars is KuGompo City’s Sibabalwe Mahashe, who has impressed while playing for the Lions.

The former Hudson Park loose forward will be looking to make the most of any opportunities that come his way during the next two weeks.

The extended group includes SA U-20 players Yaqeen Ahmed (flyhalf/centre), Danie Kruger (prop), Luan Giliomee (utility back), Vusi Moyo (flyhalf), Oliver Reid (prop), and Liam van Wyk (hooker), as well as Junior Springbok captain Riley Norton (loose forward/lock), Siphosethu Mnebelele (hooker), Markus Muller (centre), and Zekhethelo Siyaya (utility back), all of whom were members of the expanded Springbok alignment camp squad.

The other uncapped players in the group are Paul de Villiers (flanker), Bathobele Hlekani (utility forward), Hanro Jacobs (prop), Jurenzo Julius (utility back), Imad Khan (scrumhalf), JJ Kotze (hooker), Mahashe (loose forward), Haashim Pead, Nico Steyn (both scrumhalves), Emmanuel Tshituka (flanker), and Jaco Williams (utility back).

The Boks’ Japanese-based players who have completed their club commitments will join their teammates from the outset of the camp, while the UK-based players will report for duty once their season officially concludes in line with World Rugby’s regulation 9.

Sprinbok coach Rassie Erasmus (Andrew Boyers)

The Springbok squad for the Nations Championship clashes against England (July 4), Scotland (July 11), and Wales (July 18) will be announced on June 21 after the conclusion of the United Rugby Championship.

Erasmus said he was looking forward to seeing how the younger players adapted to the demands of senior international rugby.

“We named a large group of players, as we will be selecting a Springbok and SA A team for the season-opening double-header in Gqeberha, and this will be beneficial in the long-term as we build the squad, looking forward to next year’s Rugby World Cup and beyond,” he said.

“There is also an exciting mix of experienced campaigners and young players in this squad, and this formula has worked well for us in the past to ensure a clear pathway to build depth within the group.

“The coaches have been working around the clock to put the systems in place in the past few months, and the in-person and virtual alignment camps have given most of the players a taste of what to expect, so it’s now a matter of implementing what they learnt in the boardroom onto the field.

“We are under no illusions about the challenge ahead this season with two matches against the Barbarians and the SA A team against Zimbabwe playing out on the same day, which will be followed by two new competitions in the Nations Championship and Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry.

“So it will be important for the group to build cohesion as quickly as possible and make the most of our field sessions and team meetings to be as well prepared as possible when we take the field.”

Springbok squad:

Forwards: Lood de Jager, Paul de Villiers, Ben-Jason Dixon, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Neethling Fouche, Bathobele Hlekani, Hanro Jacobs, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, JJ Kotze, Danie Kruger, Sibabalwe Mahashe, Malcolm Marx, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Siphosethu Mnebelele, Salmaan Moerat, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Riley Norton, Zachary Porthen, Oliver Reid, Evan Roos, Emmanuel Tshituka, Vincent Tshituka, Liam van Wyk, Andre-Hugo Venter, Boan Venter, Jasper Wiese.

Backs: Yaqeen Ahmed, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Luan Giliomee, Quan Horn, Jurenzo Julius, Imad Khan, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Manie Libbok, Vusi Moyo, Markus Muller, Haashim Pead, Zekhethelo Siyaya, Nico Steyn, Edwill van der Merwe, Damian Willemse, Grant Williams, Jaco Williams.

- Additional reporting SA Rugby Communications

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