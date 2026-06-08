‘Auditor General’ in tough ring return

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Amila Gongqa, right, on his way to knocking out Zoyiso Sandi in his professional debut in April; Gongqa will make a ring return on June 26.

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Amila “Auditor General” Gongqa will waste no time returning to the ring just two months after his dramatic professional debut when he won by a knock-out.

The 18-year-old whose professional run has already captured boxing attention, as he did in the amateur ranks, will face experienced Mthatha boxer Sange Ngoza in a featherweight duel at Orient Theatre in KuGompo City on June 26.

Gongqa was in his most devastating self when he needed less than three minutes to knock out Zoyiso Sandi in his professional debut on April 24.

The fight was on the undercard of the well-documented Mdantsane vs Duncan Village derby between Azinga Fuzile and Asanda Gingqi, which saw Fuzile escape with a debatable points victory.

Despite fighting in the spotlight in his professional debut, Gongqa displayed an impressive performance which convinced his handlers to waste no time in getting him back to the ring in his quest to replicate his amateur success in the paid ranks.

His trainer Mzamo Njekanye said bringing the teen back was geared towards maximising his potential.

“I have always said that this kid is ready for honours, but we do not want to take shortcuts to the top,” he said.

“The key is to keep him active, and I am glad he is being brought back just two months after his pro debut.”

However, while Sandi did not present any challenges for the kid to solve, Ngoza will be no pushover despite suffering a string of losses in his last five bouts.

Ngoza has lost to elite opponents, including former SA featherweight champion Zolisa Batyi, Batyi’s successor Lindelani Sibisi and Ardy Katompa, who upset SA junior featherweight champion Siyabulela Hem in Gongqa’s debut.

Ngoza remains one of only two boxers to beat Mhlanganisi Sogcwayi and will be a step up in class for the one-fight novice Gongqa.

Gongqa, whose ring moniker is derived from the acronym of his name and surname, has even attracted the attention of the office of the auditor general, which was pleasantly surprised that an athlete would use it for a moniker, and is tipped as the next big star from the Duncan Village township.

Xaba Promotions, which will stage the fight as part of its commemoration of the 1976 Generation, has a knack of fast-tracking the careers of boxers with potential.

XB boss Ayanda Matiti said Gongqa’s talent needed to be harnessed and developed accordingly to make him the next boxing star.

“So far he has shown all the tools to go far in the game, and we will be there to ensure he fulfils his potential,” he said.

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