Graeme College rugby star gets his big chance with the Lions

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Graeme College captain Erin Nelson kicks for the posts during their schools rugby match against St Andrew's at the Lower Field in Makhanda earlier this year

Making the most out of a competitive environment seems to be the main focus for Graeme College rugby star Erin Nelson, as he is set to join the Emirates Lions next year.

The grade 12 pupil, who is rated one of Eastern Province’s best young players, recently put pen to paper as he officially signed with the Lions.

Speaking about this development, Nelson said: “It’s an awesome opportunity, and I’m very grateful for it.

“Now I’ll be competing with the top players in the country on a weekly basis and not just people my age; I’ll be competing against 23-year-olds and maybe even 30-year-olds”.

Nelson is set to join Graeme College old boy Batho Hlekani, who is already a part of the Lions’ senior team.

The young outside centre said he chose the Lions above other offers like the Sharks after seeing some of his peers like Hlekani blossom in a competitive setting.

“I chose the Lions, as I thought I would enjoy their environment,” he said.

“I’ll also be with a lot of my fellow rugby players and peers like Ethan Adams and Batho Hlekani.

“The Lions will get a dedicated, hardworking and very coachable young player in me.”

The backline player from Makhanda already has a respectable resume, having represented Eastern Province in the Grant Khomo and Craven Weeks. Furthermore, he has represented the SA Schools A team.

Nelson started playing rugby as a seven-year-old for the U9 team at PJ Olivier in Makhanda.

The Graeme pupil is moving in what is considered as the Springbok rugby pathway, as he has undergone some of the developmental transitions from grassroots rugby to the senior Springbok team, such as being selected for SA Schools A.

“My goal is definitely to pursue a professional rugby career and get a good few caps for my Union and hopefully, one day, the Springboks,” Nelson said.

Graeme College first team coach Jonty van der Meulen has coached Nelson since last year and says the Lions are set to get a top player.

“I think the Lions will get a talented player who is hardworking and hungry to get better, and I’m sure the coaches at the Lions will enjoy working with him,” Van der Meulen said.

“As a school, we are very proud of Erin’s achievements, and one of our goals is to provide pupils with good opportunities after school, so this is a great example of that.

“It’s very special for Erin to join Batho. I’m sure he’ll be leaning on Batho to learn from his experiences when he was in the junior systems.

“He is a very hard worker. The most impressive thing about Erin this year is how he has managed to stay composed and humble with all the hype around him; he continues to be a good team man.”

Nelson said that he would also focus on furthering his studies when he joins the Lions next year, indicating he hoped to enrol at the University of Johannesburg or the University of Witwatersrand.

The Herald