Sport

LIVE UPDATES | Bafana to meet Mexico in the World Cup opener

Broos aims for historic breakthrough as Bafana target knockout stage

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TimesLIVE and Sunday Times Senior sports reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele is covering the 2026 Fifa World Cup. (Arena Holdings)

June 8 2026, 7am

June 8 2026, 6.50am

After two days of travel, sports reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele has arrived in Mexico for the 2026 Fifa World Cup. Stay tuned as he brings you all the latest news and updates from Bafana Bafana’s base in Pachuca

June 8 2026, 6.45am

Mexico City resident Manuel Gutierrez on what visitors must expect in the country during the World Cup

June 8 2026, 6.30am

Bafana Bafana supporters brought Mexico City International Airport to a standstill with songs after arrival in the country

June 8 2026, 6am

Bafana meet Mexico in the World Cup opener at the Azteca: here’s what to expect

Just like 16 years ago on that bitterly cold evening at FNB Stadium in Joburg, Bafana Bafana are in the opening match of the Fifa World Cup against Mexico, this time at the Azteca Stadium.

South Africa are making their fourth World Cup appearance and the first since they hosted the tournament in 2010.

Coach Hugo Broos and his men have a monkey on their backs, as they never made it out of the group stages, and their main priority is to get rid of this unwanted record.

TimesLIVE

FIFA World Cup 2026

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