MAHLATSE AT THE WORLD CUP | Bafana v Mexico in FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

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June 11 2026, 22:00

HALF TIME - Mexico 1 Bafana Bafana 0

Broos needs answers at the break. The players too.

[ LIVE UPDATES | Bafana on back foot as Mexico take lead to the break in World Cup openerOpens in new window ]

June 11 2026, 21:40

LIVE UPDATES | Bafana on back foot as Mexico take early lead in World Cup opener

Mexico 1 - Bafana 0

[ LIVE UPDATES | Bafana on back foot as Mexico take early lead in World Cup openerOpens in new window ]

June 11 2026, 21:20

From the World Cup ceremony in Mexico to fan parks in Johannesburg and Durban, here are the moments in pictures:

WATCH | From the World Cup ceremony in Mexico to fan parks in Johannesburg and Durban, here are the moments in pictures. pic.twitter.com/PrUaITXqqA — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 11, 2026

June 11 2026, 21:05

Phambili nge war Bafanas. LET’S GO!!!!

June 11 2026, 20:48

WATCH | It is almost time for the start of 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Azteca Stadium.

WATCH | It is almost time for the start of 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Azteca Stadium. pic.twitter.com/vGnkQXzAtH — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 11, 2026

June 11 2026, 20:30

Broos springs some surprises in Bafana starting XI for World Cup opener

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos sprang a few surprises with his formation and the personnel in his starting line-up for Thursday’s 2026 Fifa World Cup opening match against Mexico.

Ronwen Wlliams has taken his place between the posts at Estadio Azteca (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time).

However, of great interest is in front of him where Broos has gone with a three-man defence of Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon and Nkosinathi Sibisi.

Formation and personnel might not be what was expected, as coach opts for fascinating approach against Mexico https://t.co/QakQ4fEVMu — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 11, 2026

[ Broos springs some surprises in Bafana starting XI for World Cup openerOpens in new window ]

June 11 2026, 20:00

Excitement builds up outside the Azteca Stadium as 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match between Mexico and South Africa draws closer.

WATCH | Excitement is building up outside the Azteca Stadium as 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match between Mexico and South Africa draws closer. pic.twitter.com/t4v63hooW9 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 11, 2026

June 11 2026, 19:50

LIVE UPDATES | Mexico v Bafana in World Cup opener, all the build-up and action

Catch the live updates of the 2026 World Cup opening game at Estadio Azteca here:

Catch the live updates of the 2026 World Cup opening game at Estadio Azteca here.https://t.co/yTIeMHIldF pic.twitter.com/G33qn6yjTe — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 11, 2026

[ LIVE UPDATES | Mexico v Bafana in World Cup opener, all the build-up and actionOpens in new window ]

June 11 2026, 18:46

Watch Fifa president Gianni Infantino on the US hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

WATCH | Fifa president Gianni Infantino on the US hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/7yXHM50GLM — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 11, 2026

June 11 2026, 18:44

Bafana Bafana supporter Mamello Makha confident ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match against Mexico.

WATCH | Bafana Bafana supporter Mamello Makha confident ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match against Mexico. pic.twitter.com/gkq9iQql73 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 11, 2026

June 11 2026, 18:35

Bafana Bafana supporter Masilo Machaka says it’s not going to be easy against Mexico in 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match.

WATCH | Bafana Bafana supporter Masilo Machaka says it's not going to be easy against Mexico in 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match. pic.twitter.com/Pf9FKgpVHJ — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 11, 2026

June 11 2026, 17:20

Arena Sports Show | Sundowns and Pirates players are key for Bafana at World Cup

Arena Sports Show host Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Sizwe Mabena are joined by football analyst Musi Matlaba and footballer Ramahlwe Mphahlele. Here’s what they had to say:

WATCH | Footballer Ramahlwe Mphahlele praises Bafana's quality in defensive positions. Watch the full interaction here: https://t.co/6FSevBiyAb pic.twitter.com/ioP7XSNmWY — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 11, 2026

[ ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Sundowns and Pirates players key for Bafana at World CupOpens in new window ]

June 11 2026, 16:36

Pretoria communities unite for Bafana’s World Cup opener | ‘The boys will make us proud. The coach just needs to put out the right line-up’.

With the 2026 Fifa World Cup finally here, the Pretoria community is buzzing with excitement. Mexico and South Africa will open the event when they face off at Mexico City stadium on Thursday at 9pm.

Pretoria community members will be watching the game at different locations.

‘The boys will make us proud. The coach just needs to put out the right line-up’.https://t.co/OdB9yMLWnl pic.twitter.com/1abSbqSqiq — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 11, 2026

[ WATCH | Pretoria communities unite for Bafana’s World Cup openerOpens in new window ]

June 11 2026, 16: 21

Mexico’s star players — what Bafana are up against in World Cup opener

Coach Javier Aguirre has set Mexico up for uncompromising football that gives precious little away, making fast counterattacks count.

Coach Javier Aguirre has set Mexico up for uncompromising football that gives precious little away, making fast counterattacks count https://t.co/SZgiEedXt2 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 11, 2026

[ Mexico’s star players — what Bafana are up against in World Cup openerOpens in new window ]

June 11 2026, 16: 15

An amazing tale — Bafana coach Broos and Mexico’s Aguirre squared up as players in 1986 opener

As Bafana Bafana and Mexico stride out carrying the hopes of their nations in Thursday’s 2026 Fifa World Cup opening game at Estadio Azteca (9pm SA time), South Africa coach Hugo Broos and El Tri counterpart Javier Aguirre might give each other a knowing look.

[ An amazing tale — Bafana coach Broos and Mexico’s Aguirre squared up as players in 1986 openerOpens in new window ]

June 11 2026, 16: 10

The wait is over! World Cup starts TONIGHT with Bafana vs Mexico! Some fans are confident, some are nervous… all of them are passionate. Watch, then drop YOUR prediction in the comments!

WATCH | The wait is over! World Cup starts TONIGHT with Bafana vs Mexico!

Some fans are confident, some are nervous… all of them are passionate.



Watch, then drop YOUR prediction in the comments! pic.twitter.com/KVoy2t9Br9 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 11, 2026

June 11 2026, 14: 44

Mexico v Bafana, World Cup kickoff and opening ceremony — all you need to know

The 2026 Fifa World Cup kicks off on Thursday when Mexico clash against Bafana Bafana at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

[ Mexico v Bafana, World Cup kickoff and opening ceremony — all you need to know Opens in new window ]

June 11 2026, 14: 26

A letter to the nation | We are back ... the spirit of the World Cup burns bright in SA

Not just back at the Fifa World Cup 2026 … Back to believing again. Back to dreaming again. Back together again. For 16 years, we South Africans have waited for this moment, writes Ronwen Williams.

A letter to the nation of hopes, dreams, football and love, from the captain of Bafana Bafana.https://t.co/ySO8zFvaTa — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 11, 2026

[ RONWEN WILLIAMS | We are back ... the spirit of the World Cup burns bright in SAOpens in new window ]

June 11 2026, 14:30

Mexico’s star players — what Bafana are up against in World Cup opener

When he returned to the Mexican national team for his third stint in 2024, coach Javier Aguirre introduced defensive discipline and they moved away from their traditional expansive attacking style towards a pragmatic approach.

Bafana Bafana will face a team set up to be uncomfortable to play against, aiming for uncompromising football that gives precious little away and making fast counterattacks count in Thursday’s 2026 Fifa World Cup opening game at Estadio Azteca (1pm in Mexico Coty, 9pm SA time).

[ Mexico’s star players — what Bafana are up against in World Cup opener Opens in new window ]

June 11 2026, 14:00

WATCH | Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is targeting a win over Mexico in World Cup opener to calm nerves.

WATCH | Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is targeting a win over Mexico in World Cup opener to calm nerves.



Click on the link to catch all the live updates https://t.co/0iUWC9coeV#Fifa2026#WorldCup#RSAMEX pic.twitter.com/XvVWQv6yrn — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 11, 2026

June 11 2026, 12:00

MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Wait finally over as tournament kicks off at Azteca

The wait is over. The 2026 Fifa World Cup kicks off on Thursday, and Bafana Bafana end their 16-year wait to return to the tournament when they clash against Mexico in the opening match.

The famed Estadio Azteca will be packed with a wall of green supporters behind coach Javier Aguirre’s tough “El Tri” as counterpart Hugo Broos’s Bafana Bafana will be up against the co-hosts (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time).

WATCH | The wait is finally over as the World Cup kicks off at the iconic Azteca Stadium. Catch all the live updates here: https://t.co/dSVf14tns0#Fifa2026#WorldCup#RSAMEX pic.twitter.com/nk532MgolS — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 11, 2026

[ MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Wait finally over as tournament kicks off at AztecaOpens in new window ]

June 11 2026, 11:40

‘I don’t regret anything’: Gianni Infantino on the US hosting the Fifa World Cup

Instead of waiting for tough questions from the floor, Fifa president Gianni Infantino took the initiative and wasted no time dealing with the elephants in the room.

The first matter that needed attention at his pre-2026 Fifa World Cup press conference at Estadio Azteca, where Mexico meets Bafana Bafana in Thursday’s opening game (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time), was Iran’s status at the tournament, as the US and Israel’s war against that nation continues to rage.

Then there was the hugely contentious issue of Somalian referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry to the US amid that country’s controversial Immigration policies under President Donald Trump’s administration, which has earned Fifa international condemnation. Another was the expensive match-day tickets.

[ ‘I don’t regret anything’: Gianni Infantino on the US hosting the Fifa World CupOpens in new window ]

June 11 2026, 11:01

POLL | Will Bafana Bafana beat Mexico in the World Cup opening game?

Sixteen years after Siphiwe Tshabalala’s iconic rocket shook Johannesburg in the 2010 opener, the football gods have engineered the perfect sequel.

On Thursday night the 2026 Fifa World Cup officially bursts into life as co-hosts Mexico welcome South Africa’s Bafana Bafana to the legendary, hyper-charged Estadio Azteca.

It is a high-stakes curtain-raiser, and the fans are deeply divided on how this blockbusting Group A clash will unfold. Where do you stand?

[ POLL | Will Bafana Bafana beat Mexico in the World Cup opening game? Opens in new window ]

June 11 2026, 09:35

The World Cup kicks off: Bafana must not be overawed by the hostile Azteca

The iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will be packed to the rafters with more than 80,000 passionate and screaming home supporters but South Africa can spoil the party for co-hosts Mexico.

Ahead of Thursday’s huge-viewership 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time) to raise the curtain on the biggest tournament yet — the expanded 48 participants play to an extravaganza of 104 matches across the US, Mexico and Canada — Bafana coach Broos said in his pre-match press conference his team are ready and will block the noise from the stands.

[ The World Cup kicks off: Bafana must not be overawed by the hostile AztecaOpens in new window ]

June 11 2026, 09:00

16 years on, the shoe that scored the first goal at 2010 World Cup

16 years ago today, Siphiwe Tshabalala was one of the stars of the 2010 World Cup Bafana Bafana team. He made history by scoring the first goal of the tournament, a thunderbolt with his left foot. As a much-anticipated event for the country, our first, the goal put him in the history books.

While many reminisce about the moment itself, the songs including Waka Waka and the casual Fridays that have become part of our DNA, many forget the shoes behind the kick that gave Bafana Bafana their tournament highlight.

“We had what was called a share of play ambition, which was to get 71% of players on the pitch in Nike footwear. We had nine of the starting 11 in Nike boots,” said Bronson Mokabela, marketing general manager at the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).

[ 16 years on, the shoe that scored the first goal at 2010 World CupOpens in new window ]

June 11 2026, 08:45

LUCKY MATHEBULA | South Africa and Mexico again: why June 11 is more than a football anniversary

Sixteen years after the sound of the vuvuzela announced South Africa to the world, June 11 returns with an almost poetic symmetry.

South Africa and Mexico meet again on the same date that opened the 2010 World Cup, the match that ended 1–1 after Siphiwe Tshabalala gave Bafana Bafana the lead and Rafael Márquez equalised late.

Now, as the 2026 tournament opens in Mexico City with Mexico again facing South Africa, the fixture is more than a sporting coincidence. It is an invitation to remember what football can reveal about a nation to itself.

[ LUCKY MATHEBULA | South Africa and Mexico again: why June 11 is more than a football anniversary Opens in new window ]

June 11 2026, 08:30

BLAST FROM THE PAST | Tshabalala’s stellar goal against Mexico jump-starts World Cup

2010 — Bafana Bafana and Mexico play to a 1-1 draw in the opening match of the World Cup in front of nearly 85,000 fans at Soccer City. The visitors applied the pressure in the first half of this Group A contest, but Siphiwe Tshabalala scored one of the goals of the tournament to put the hosts ahead in the 55th minute. Rafael Marquez levelled the score with 11 minutes remaining, and Katlego Mphela missed a vital chance to clinch the game for South Africa in the last minute of normal time when his shot hit the post.

[ BLAST FROM THE PAST | Tshabalala’s stellar goal against Mexico jump-starts World CupOpens in new window ]

June 11 2026, 08:11

Tyla to perform SA national anthem for Fifa World Cup opening

South Africans around the world will have their eyes fixed on Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on Thursday as Bafana Bafana take on hosts Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Adding to the occasion, two-time Grammy-award-winning icon Tyla is set to perform the South African national anthem before kickoff, bringing Mzansi flavour to one of the world’s biggest sporting stages.

She will also be performing a medley of hits, including a collaborative Afropop Fifa track with US rapper Future, titled Game Time.

[ Tyla to perform SA national anthem for Fifa World Cup openingOpens in new window ]

June 11 2026, 08:00

EDITORIAL | Bafana can give SA something to celebrate: 63-million of us are willing them to do so

It is history in the making as Bafana Bafana meet co-hosts Mexico at the fabled Estadio Azteca in Thursday’s 2026 World Cup opening game (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time).

The tournament’s opening match has a huge viewership and this one, according to reports, is on track to smash the TV and streaming record for the first game, with projections of 1.1-billion live viewers worldwide.

It is a replay of the opening game when South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup and Bafana drew 1-1 with Mexico in the opener at FNB Stadium.

[ EDITORIAL | Bafana can give SA something to celebrate: 63-million of us are willing them to do soOpens in new window ]

June 10 2026, 16:00

Mexico City suspends classes, shifts to remote work for traffic for Bafana World Cup kickoff

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday issued a decree ordering federal workers in the capital to work from home on June 11 and suspending school classes to ease traffic during FIFA World Cup opening events.

The decree aims to improve urban mobility and road safety as Mexico City hosts the World Cup opening match against Bafana Bafana at Estadio Azteca (1pm local time, 9pm SA time) and accompanying events on Thursday.

[ Mexico City suspends classes, shifts to remote work for traffic for Bafana World Cup kickoffOpens in new window ]

June 10 2026, 14:22

All-Brazilian line-up to referee Mexico v Bafana World Cup opening game

Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio will take charge of the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Mexico and Bafana Bafana, leading a three-man Brazil team for the curtain-raiser in Mexico City.

Compatriots Bruno Pires and Bruno Boschilia will be Sampaio’s assistants in Thursday’s Group A inaugural clash at Estadio Azteca (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time).

Sampaio also officiated matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and was part of the video assistant referee (VAR) team when it was introduced at the 2018 edition in Russia.

[ All-Brazilian line-up to referee Mexico v Bafana World Cup opening gameOpens in new window ]

June 10 2026, 13:32

2026 FIFA World Cup, all the fixtures

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off with the opening game between co-hosts Mexico and Bafana Bafana at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on Thursday.

[ 2026 Fifa World Cup: all the fixturesOpens in new window ]

June 10 2026, 12:26

MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Mbokazi cleared to play for Bafana against Mexico

There is good news coming out of the Bafana Bafana camp, with clarification that central defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi is available for the World Cup opener against Mexico on Thursday.

There had been confusion about Mbokazi potentially being suspended. However, confirmation has been provided that the 20-year-old Chicago Fire defensive star served a one-match ban and was handed a monetary fine after his red card for “unsporting behaviour towards an opponent” in a qualifier against Zimbabwe last year.

[ MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Mbokazi cleared to play for Bafana against MexicoOpens in new window ]

June 10 2026, 11:30

What Bafana must get right against Mexico

Bafana Bafana will be up against it when they take on co-hosts Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup at the imposing Azteca Stadium on Thursday (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time).

Coach Hugo Broos has pointed out South Africa will have to be at their best against a well-balanced team that will be backed by passionate and intimidating support in the fabled 87,000-seat venue.

[ What Bafana must get right against MexicoOpens in new window ]

What Bafana must get right against Mexico

June 10 2026, 11:10

MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Mbokazi cleared to play against Mexico.

MAHLATSE'S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Mbokazi cleared to play against Mexico. Click on the link to catch up on all the action: https://t.co/0iUWC9coeV pic.twitter.com/ejc7bNRdNP — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 10, 2026

June 10 2026, 10:42

WATCH | Bafana Bafana preparing for 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match against Mexico on Thursday.

WATCH | Bafana Bafana preparing for 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match against Mexico on Thursday. Click on the link for the latest updates. https://t.co/dSVf14tns0 pic.twitter.com/uiv2qMSNoX — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 10, 2026

Bafana coach Broos banking on Champions League experience of Sundowns players

June 10 2026, 10:30

Bafana Bafana may have at least five Mamelodi Sundowns players in their starting line-up for the opening 2026 Fifa World Cup match against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on Thursday (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time).

Sundowns players are hardened and conditioned to playing at a higher level after competing in the latter stages of the Caf Champions League every season. They reached the last four semifinals and last two finals, adding a second title to the one won in 2016 in 2025-26 with their 2-1 aggregate last-match win against Morocco’s AS FAR last month, even though they lost their Betway Premiership title to rivals Orlando Pirates.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos said it is important to have players with such proven experience in the squad because they are used to playing in high-stakes matches.

[ Bafana coach Broos banking on Champions League experience of Sundowns playersOpens in new window ]

June 9 2026, 15:10

Bafana will ‘fight like lions’ against ‘complete team’ Mexico, says Broos

[ Bafana World Cup opening matchOpens in new window ]

June 10 2026, 06:00

EXCLUSIVE | We have the same mentality: Mkhalele on working with Bafana coach Hugo Broos

Helman Mkhalele has lifted the lid on his strong working relationship with Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, saying they have the same mentality when it comes to football.

Mkhalele has been Broos’ assistant coach for just over five years. The pair have been responsible for the revival of the senior national team with two Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) appearances, including a best finish of bronze in 2024, and qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.

The World Cup starts on Thursday with Bafana taking on co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City (1pm local time, 9pm SA time), where they will be looking for a positive start.

[ EXCLUSIVE | We have the same mentality: Mkhalele on working with Bafana coach Hugo BroosOpens in new window ]

June 9 2026, 14:03

MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Modiba in race to be fit for Bafana-Mexico

WATCH | MAHLATSE'S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Will key Bafana defender Aubrey Modiba be fit for the clash against Mexico? pic.twitter.com/f6Pxxg9wcK — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 9, 2026

June 9 2026 13:37

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on the pressure of playing against the co-host in opening match of the World Cup.

June 9 2026 12:56

Sports minister Gayton Mckenzie says he has high hopes for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

June 9 2026, 6am

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is confronted with a selection headache ahead of the anticipated Fifa World Cup opener against co-hosts Mexico at the imposing Azteca Stadium on Thursday.

[ Broos faces selection headache for Bafana v MexicoOpens in new window ]

June 8 2026, 16:59

Former Bafana Bafana and Everton star midfielder Steven “Schillo” Pienaar has entered the Relebohile Mofokeng discussion.

[ Pienaar implores Broos to unleash Relebohile Mofokeng at World CupOpens in new window ]

June 8 2026, 16:58

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he is not bothered by people who filmed their practice match against Jamaica at the weekend.

[ Broos not bothered by people who filmed Bafana’s Jamaica game ahead of Mexico clashOpens in new window ]

June 8 2026, 10:35am

Mahlatse’s daily World Cup talking point: Broos wants his players to fight for each other against Mexico. pic.twitter.com/nkfk87geOv — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 8, 2026

June 8 2026, 7am

WATCH | Bafana Bafana and AmaZulu supporter Ndumiso 'Dlamini' Zondi on his way to the 2026 Fifa World Cup in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/YI0LhNG4ym — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 6, 2026

June 8 2026, 6.50am

After two days of travel, sports reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele has arrived in Mexico for the 2026 Fifa World Cup. Stay tuned as he brings you all the latest news and updates from Bafana Bafana’s base in Pachuca

After two days of travel, sports reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele has arrived in Mexico for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Stay tuned as he brings you all the latest news and updates from Bafana Bafana’s base in Pachuca. pic.twitter.com/uAKYOmTxqD — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 7, 2026

June 8 2026, 6.45am

Mexico City resident Manuel Gutierrez on what visitors must expect in the country during the World Cup

Mexico City resident Manuel Gutierrez on what visitors must expect in the country during the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Gh0PnEnACx — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 7, 2026

June 8 2026, 6.30am

Bafana Bafana supporters brought Mexico City International Airport to a standstill with songs after arrival in the country

Bafana Bafana supporters brought Mexico City International Airport to a standstill with songs after arrival in the country. pic.twitter.com/r6vz1rBCxn — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 7, 2026

June 8 2026, 6am

Bafana meet Mexico in the World Cup opener at the Azteca: here’s what to expect

Just like 16 years ago on that bitterly cold evening at FNB Stadium in Joburg, Bafana Bafana are in the opening match of the Fifa World Cup against Mexico, this time at the Azteca Stadium.

South Africa are making their fourth World Cup appearance and the first since they hosted the tournament in 2010.

Coach Hugo Broos and his men have a monkey on their backs, as they never made it out of the group stages, and their main priority is to get rid of this unwanted record.

TimesLIVE