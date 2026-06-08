Sport

Making comeback at 44, Serena Williams sees no pressure to win

Serena Williams, 44, says she is putting no pressure on herself to win as she returns to competition for the first time in almost four years

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Serena Williams of the US with Canada's Victoria Mboko during practice on Sunday ahead of the Queen's Club Championships in London. (Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

“Well, why not?”

Serena Williams said she is putting no pressure on herself to win as she mounts a career comeback this week, with the 44-year-old American, who once dominated her sport, returning to competition for the first time in nearly four years.

The 23-time major champion said winning is not her biggest priority when she takes the court at the Queen’s Club Championships on Tuesday with doubles partner Victoria Mboko, a Canadian 25 years her junior, with the chance to compete again her own reward.

“I don’t need to win. I’ve won more than most people have in their whole lives,” Williams said on Sunday. “It’s important I keep reminding myself of that because I don’t have anything to prove. I don’t have anything to lose. Everything here is a gain.”

Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles in 2017, told reporters in London she had had a change of heart since shooting down earlier reports of a return.

“It was talking to a few people and chatting about different possibilities of having fun. You know, something a little bit different,” said Williams, who said she has not yet decided whether she will compete in singles.

“I kept talking, and talking, and then, I was like, ‘Well, why not?’ for lack of a better explanation.”

Her return to the court sees her team up with up-and-coming talent Mboko, who was born seven years after Williams won her first major singles title at the US Open and grew up idolising the American tennis icon.

“She could probably take years off, and when she steps on the court, she could probably find that rhythm again and find her timing. I think that’s a God-given gift she has,” said Mboko. “She’s ready to go.”

Williams and Mboko play on Tuesday in the opening round of the women’s doubles against American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe, the third seeds.

The Herald

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