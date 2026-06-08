Nervous cramps helped Zverev prevail in French Open final

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Alexander Zverev, of Germany, poses with the ball boys and girls after winning the men's singles final against Flavio Cobolli of Italy at the French Open in Paris on Sunday.

Cramping in the fourth set of the French Open final was the best thing that could have happened to Alexander Zverev on Sunday, freeing him from his mental struggles as he went on to secure his first Grand Slam title.

“With Jannik going out, Novak going out, I managed to stay composed. But then today I feel I didn’t manage so well. I was nervous but it’s also human,” Zverev told a media conference after beating Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-7(5) 6-1.

The German second seed was the overwhelming favourite for the title after world number one Jannik Sinner was knocked out in the second round and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic exited the tournament in the third, leaving him under immense pressure to win after three defeats in major finals.

Zverev admitted the cramps stemmed from nervousness but they ended up being a blessing in disguise.

“The cramps helped me because in the end it helped my mind let go,” he said. “That’s why I played the fifth set the way I did.”

After years of injuries, heartbreak and near-misses, Zverev finally stood on Court Philippe Chatrier as a Grand Slam champion and reflected on the long road that has led him to one of tennis’s biggest prizes.

“We’ve been through so much through injuries, through heartbreak, through losses,” an emotional Zverev told his team during the trophy ceremony.

“We’ve been losers at some moments, but we’re Grand Slam champions now. That’s what counts.”

The German’s triumph completed one of the sport’s most arduous journeys to a major title.

Four years after leaving Roland Garros in a wheelchair with seven broken bones in his foot and two years after suffering the agony of being beaten in the Paris final by Carlos Alcaraz, Zverev finally claimed the trophy that had long eluded him.

The 29-year-old paid tribute to the team that had remained by his side through the setbacks, joking that he could not get rid of either his father, who has coached him throughout his career, or his brother Mischa. He also thanked his physical trainer, who has worked with him since 2014.

“I probably have the longest-lasting team and coach on the tour,” he said.

Zverev also reserved warm words for Cobolli, whose breakthrough fortnight ended one win short of a dream first Grand Slam title.

“From the bottom of my heart, I hope you lift this trophy very soon,” Zverev told the Italian. “You’re one of the best people on tour.”

Cobolli praised Zverev after spending a few minutes trying to digest the five-set loss.

“I’m happy for you but I’m also sad because I was close and I feel it now that you [have] achieved your dream, let me win the next time,” the Italian said before his compatriot Adriano Panatta, the last Italian man to win Roland Garros in 1976, handed the Musketeers Cup to Zverev.

“It’s been the best week of my life. I always watch Roland Garros on TV, not you Adriano because I wasn’t born but it’s been a privilege and an honour to have you here. I felt a little pressure on my side, it’s always tough to play in front of you.”

Cobolli also thanked his blue-clad supporters.

“I wanna say thanks to the blue wall behind me. I cannot look at you otherwise I’ll cry,” he said.

“I just wanna ask you one thing: so I wanna see all the smiles from you guys because it’s been fantastic to be with you. Thank you for coming. My mum is still alive so I’m happy.

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Reuters