Joburg trainers in tug-of-war for Mthatha boxing prospect

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KuGompo City boxing trainer Ncedo Cecane says he is sitting back and enjoying the tug-of-war between two Johannesburg trainers over his Mthatha prodigy, Tiisetso Matikinca.

Matikinca, who dumped long-time mentor Sean Smith this week to join Colin Nathan, is now being branded as disloyal.

Nathan confirmed that the talented, unbeaten bantamweight had joined his star-studded HotBox stable. “Yes, Matikinca is with me, and we intend to plot his future astutely to realise his talent.”

The defection of Matikinca marks a series of departures by boxers from their long-time trainers to join Nathan to position themselves for world title shots.

Nathan arguably has the best international connections in the country, having steered his boxers to world title bouts and lucrative purses.

Smith said he had received no official word from Matikinca, but added, “Apparently he has left, if photos doing the social media rounds are anything to go by.”

However, he insisted he still had a valid contract with the boxer that he intended to enforce.

Nathan, previously caught in a contract dispute involving another new recruit, Landile Ngxeke, who joined after leaving Xaba Promotions, would not be drawn into discussing Matikinca’s status.

Nathan successfully challenged Ngxeke’s contract after Xaba Promotions lodged an objection.

Matikinca said he was aware of the controversy that might rage over his defection, but insisted he could not sit back and watch his career stagnate. “Whatever happens between them, I hope they will sort it out and let me continue with my career.”

Cecane, who plucked Matikinca from obscurity and turned him into one of the country’s best amateur stars before being dumped for Smith, said he was not surprised by the defection.

Cecane had to learn that Matikinca had turned professional from Daily Dispatch reports.

“I made peace with the defection, though I felt disrespected at the time because of the sacrifices I had made for the boy,” he said. “It was the same with Ngxeke, whom I made an SA champion only to see him leave for another camp. But I have since developed a thick skin because these things happen in boxing.”

Cecane has since resumed his friendship with Matikinca. The boxer has even assisted with sparring sessions at the WBC boxing gymnasium in Johannesburg, where Cecane is the head trainer.

Matikinca is unbeaten in 10 fights, winning all but two of them by stoppages, and is tipped to succeed Ngxeke as the next SA bantamweight champion.

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