POLL | Who will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the World Cup trophy alongside his teammates after they won the 2022 World Cup final against France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar, on December 18 2022.

The long wait is finally over. On Thursday, the expanded 48-team Fifa World Cup officially kicks off in North America, launching a month of drama, heartbreak and footballing history.

Bafana Bafana play Thursday’s opening match against co-hosts Mexico at Mexico city’s fabled Estadio Azteca (1pm local time, 9pm SA time).

With an expanded field and 104 matches on the horizon, the tournament feels more unpredictable than ever. Reigning European champions Spain are odds-on favorites, closely followed by an incredibly deep France squad led by Kylian Mbappé.

Meanwhile, data models and supercomputer simulations have placed defending champions Argentina at the absolute summit, hinting that Lionel Messi might have one final chapter of magic left in him.

Add to that an England squad led by tournament specialist Thomas Tuchel, and a completely revitalized Brazil under defensive organiser Carlo Ancelotti and we are looking at one of the most competitive fields in modern sports history.

Canada and the US are the other co-hosts. The final will be played at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.

Before the opening whistle blows in Mexico City, we want to know where your loyalty lies. Who is taking it all?

TimesLIVE