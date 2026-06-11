Sport

IN PICS | Bafana Bafana supporters rally behind the team

Loud, proud and united — Bafana fans make their voices heard as South Africa takes on Mexico

Fans watch the World Cup match between Bafana Bafana and Mexico at the Mall of Africa, June 11 2026. Picture: (Antonio Muchave )
Bafana Bafana fans at Pavilion Mall in Durban. Photo: (Sandile Ndlovu)
Passion, pride and plenty of noise: Bafana Bafana supporters at Pavilion Mall in Durban. Photo: (Sandile Ndlovu)
Fans before the World Cup match in Mexico at the Mall of Africa. Picture: (Antonio Muchave )
A family affair: the spirit of soccer. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )
A proud supporter watches the World Cup match opener between Mexico and South Africa. Picture. (Thapelo Morebudi)
Tension: Bafana fans take in the action at Pavilion Mall in Durban. Photo: (Sandile Ndlovu)
Nkota and Huma watch the game in Braamfontein at The Playground. Photo: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)
Bafana Bafana fans show their support during the showdown with Mexico. Photo: (Sandile Ndlovu)
Bafana Bafana fans in Durban. Photo: (Sandile Ndlovu)
Bafana fans create a vibrant atmosphere during the clash with Mexico and South Africa. Photo: (Thapelo Morebudi)
National pride on display as Bafana Bafana fans back the team, on June 11 2026. Photo: (Thapelo Morebudi)
Proudly South African: fans show their colours. Photo: (Thapelo Morebudi)
All sizes united in support of Bafana Bafana. Photo: (Thapelo Morebudi)
FIFA World Cup 2026

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