Gutsy Bulldogs go down fighting in Griffons loss

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Border Bulldogs scrumhalf Asenam Mniki passes the ball against the Griffons in their Currie Cup First Division match at Police Park in KuGompo City on Saturday.

The Border Bulldogs opened their Carling Currie Cup campaign in a similar manner to how they closed the SA Cup run when they crashed to a 52-19 loss against the Griffons at Police Park Stadium in KuGompo City on Saturday.

Though the score underlined yet another loss for the Bulldogs, it did not reflect a true complexion of the game, as the home side displayed incredible fighting spirit at some stages, appearing to be in a strong position.

This was reflected by their dominance in the first quarter when they led 14-5 before two ejections of their players hit them hard when the visitors capitalised on their numerical advantage to claw their way back and assume control towards the break.

The Griffons led 31-14 at the interval and added two more tries towards the end to seal the win.

In total, Griffons outscored the hosts by seven tries to three to repeat their SA Cup opening win in Welkom in March.

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