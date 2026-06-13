Wareham stars as Australia overpower Proteas in World Cup opener

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Australia players celebrate the wicket of Nadine de Klerk of South Africa during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on June 13, 2026.

A clinical bowling performance spearheaded by Georgia Wareham guided Australia to a commanding 65-run victory over South Africa in their opening ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match in Manchester on Saturday.

Defending a target of 173, the six-time champions dismissed the Proteas for 107 with 3.2 overs remaining.

Wareham was the standout performer, claiming three for 13 in just 2.4 overs as Australia tightened their grip after the powerplay.

SA’s chase got off to the worst possible start when Sophie Molineux removed Sune Luus for one and Kim Garth dismissed Annerie Dercksen for four inside the first two overs.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt and Nadine de Klerk steadied the innings with a 36-run partnership to take the score to 43 for two after six overs.

Wareham then broke the stand by dismissing De Klerk for 25 from 22 balls, leaving SA with a steep climb.

Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp tried to keep the chase alive through sensible strike rotation, but Kapp was run out for 12 attempting a second run.

Wolvaardt’s dismissal for 44 off 39 balls, bowled by Molineux, effectively ended the contest with SA still needing 77 runs from 38 deliveries.

Australia’s bowlers then wrapped up the innings.

Alana King claimed two wickets in an over, while Ashleigh Gardner and Wareham cleaned up the tail.

Molineux finished with 2-17 and King with 2-26 in a disciplined all-round bowling effort.

Earlier, Australia posted 172 for eight after electing to bat.

Phoebe Litchfield provided the early momentum with a rapid 42 off 21 balls despite Australia losing Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney cheaply to Kapp and Shabnim Ismail.

Ellyse Perry added 36 and shared a crucial 58-run partnership with Wareham, who contributed 32.

SA fought back well in the closing overs through Nonkululeko Mlaba (2-22), Ayabonga Khaka (2-33) and De Klerk (2-35), but Australia had already built a total that proved far beyond the Proteas’ reach.

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