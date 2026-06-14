Ben Sinuka Primary School wins inaugural Blue Ribbon Gqeberha Soccer Tournament

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The Blue Ribbon Community soccer tournament final was contested between Ben Sinuka Primary School and Samuel Nongogo Primary School at the Wolfson Stadium. Picture:

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Ben Sinuka Primary School edged out Samuel Nongongo Primary School 3-2 in a thrilling match to claim victory at the first Blue Ribbon Gqeberha Soccer Tournament at Wolfson Stadium at the weekend.

Buseka Adonis, Blue Ribbon Bread’s regional community development specialist, said the tournament is part of the company’s CSI brand events, aiming to bring the excitement of sport to primary schools in townships and villages.

“This is the first time that we are holding the event in Gqeberha,” Adonis said.

“We collaborated with our NPO, Sports Revolution Indoor Games, Risk and Management, and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

“So we’re giving back while also encouraging pupils to participate in sports as an alternative to the negative things going on in our communities.

“We are facing the challenge of drugs, alcohol, and social ills in our communities.

“We have eight primary schools participating in the one-day event, and the winners will receive a soccer kit, medals, and a trophy.”

“We will hold this event annually in Gqeberha, but in the future, we will add more schools and rotate the event so that we can reach every school in the city, as there is a strong desire to expand the tournament.”

Adonis also thanked the Motsepe Foundation Championship side, Highbury, for providing motivational speeches to the pupils on the day.

“Not all learners will pursue a career in learning; sport is another option, so it served as motivation for the learners,” she said.

Nobesuthu Maqula, director of Sports Revolution Indoor Games, Risk and Management, said this year they chose schools from the New Brighton area, but they intend to expand the event to other schools in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“We decided to have only eight schools for this year’s event because it was just the beginning, but next year we plan to expand the event to schools in Kwazakhele, Motherwell, Zwide, and the northern areas because this programme is for all schools in the metro.

“Our goal is to nurture and develop our learners’ talents and skills, so this programme aligns with our vision, which is why we agreed to work with Blue Ribbon.

“These learners are the future Neil Toveys, so it’s better to develop, nurture, and support their talents at this age. By involving them in sports at this age, you hide and protect them from the social ills we face in our communities,” Maqula said.

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