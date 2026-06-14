Bulldogs coach rues missed chances in gutsy Griffons loss

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Khanya Kama of the Border Bulldogs is tackled by the Griffons' Jared Kruger at Police Park in KuGompo City on Saturday.

Border Bulldogs coach Dumisani Mhani rued missed chances in his side’s 52-19 loss to the Griffons in a match that went their way initially at Police Park on Saturday.

Opening their Carling Currie Cup campaign, the Bulldogs showed plenty of promise in the early stages of the game despite conceding a try within five minutes of the start when Simon Westraadt dotted down.

The try seemed to galvanise the hosts as they surged forward with enterprising passing rugby, with Lonwabo Rawana hitting back within minutes.

New recruit Khanya Kama registered his name on the scoresheet for his first points when he converted.

With the pitch slippery from morning drizzle, the Bulldogs gradually grew into the game as they assumed dominance as Luvumo Makata increased the score after a brilliant run by his teammates with Kama again doing the honours.

By this time, the Bulldogs were bossing proceedings, sending spectators into a frenzy while the visitors appeared rattled.

But disaster struck when Mihlali Nchukana was sent to the sin bin with Dillan Kromhout quickly following him minutes later.

The ejections suddenly left the Bulldogs porous as the Griffons used their numerical advantage to good effect.

Clive Kruger reduced the deficit as the hosts were at sixes and sevens, unable to contend with the wave of attacks coming their way.

The Griffons dominated their lineouts, from which their rolling mauls outmuscled the Bulldogs to concede try after try with their kicking, which had been off the mark, improving to help them stretch their lead to 31-14 at the break.

The Bulldogs flew out of the blocks after the break, determined to regain control of the game, with Unathi Mayekiso dotting down just two minutes after the restart with Kama missing the conversion.

But the Griffons replied a minute later through Asekho Marubela, with Adriaan John Carelse piling the pressure on the home side with his boot.

The rain returned, turning the pitch into a soggy, slippery surface as the two teams slugged it out for long periods with no-one willing to back down.

Giving as much as they got, the Bulldogs refused to wilt, though they often let the visitors off the hook when they were just a few metres from the try line.

With both sets of players struggling to handle the slippery ball, the Bulldogs were the worst hit as they twice gave away possession when they had the opposition pinned close to the try line.

The bruising battle finally took its toll on the hosts when they conceded two tries at the death to emerge with nothing to show for their gutsy display, which was widely cheered by the spectators.

Mhani, who had targeted the game to turn the Bulldogs’ fortunes around after a dismal SA Cup campaign, admitted the loss was disappointing, though he lauded his players for their fighting spirit.

“The scoreline was not a true reflection of the game, but it is no use to celebrate a performance in a loss,” he said.

“We have often told our players not to pay attention to the scoresheet during a match but to play their own game, and I think they did that.

“We will go back to the drawing board to work on the mistakes which led to our loss.”

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