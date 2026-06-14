Inspired Gardens crowned Kings of Kariega after derby win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Donlic Natal on attack for Gardens during their win over Progress in the hard-fought EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby derby at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Gardens were crowned Kings of Kariega when they produced an inspired display to beat cross-town rivals Progress 29-7 in a hard-fought EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby derby on Saturday.

Much had been riding on the clash with both teams desperate for the log points on offer after making uncharacteristically slow starts to their respective campaigns.

Rated as arguably the biggest derby on South Africa’s club rugby calendar, a capacity crowd was treated to a fiery battle at the Central Field.

Defending Grand Challenge champions Gardens held a narrow 12-7 lead at halftime before they exerted their dominance to run out convincing winners.

“It was a very good game, and our guys played with passion and heart,” Gardens’ interim coach Clyde Theron said.

“Like I said before the match, when it comes to the derby, form does not count for anything, and it is all about what happens on the day.

“We had a few hiccups in the past few weeks, but on Saturday the boys just stepped up.

Gardens interim coach Clyde Theron (Supplieds)

“Gardens played with pride, for each other and for the badge.

“The Gardens brand of rugby was on display in the derby.

“If you look at the scoreline, it is maybe not a true reflection of the game because Progress did some good things.

“They are a very well-coached side.

“So it was a tough one, and both sides played to their full potential, and it was an exciting game.

“It was nice to get the community together again at the Central Field, and everything went Gardens’ way.

“The bounce of the ball was in our favour, but in rugby you make your own luck.”

Next up for Gardens is a clash against Harlequins at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega on Tuesday.

In an effort to make up for a backlog of Grand Challenge matches that were not played on May 9 and 16, it has been decided some games will be played on Tuesday.

Recent matches between Gardens and Progress have been plagued with problems, which led to speculation the fixture might be removed from the EP calendar or moved to a neutral venue.

In a show of unity before the clash, Gardens and Progress officials announced a historic collaboration between the clubs aimed at safeguarding and strengthening one of the most significant rugby derbies in South African rugby.

To ensure the continued success of the derby, Gardens and Progress established a local organising committee consisting of representatives from both clubs.

Part of the new measures was to bring the kick-off forward from 3.30pm to 3pm to ensure the match was completed before sunset.

Kruisfontein United continued their fast start to the season when they beat Brumbies 28-14 at the Sports Complex in Humansdorp on Saturday.

Before last week’s matches were called off, Kruisfontein moved to the top of the standings thanks to an impressive 35-24 win over Star of Hope.

In a key match at the Adcock Stadium, Harlequins got back on the winning track after they suffered a surprise loss against Jeffreys Bay in their previous outing.

They ran out narrow 19-16 winners over a Park side who have been in top form this season.

Park, who won their opening four matches before Saturday’s setback, are well on course to qualify for the top six.

In another game on Saturday, Hankey Villagers pulled off a thrilling 21-20 win over Star of Hope.

Tuesday’s fixtures:

Top 12: Star of Hope vs Progress, Trying Stars vs Park, Gardens vs Harlequins, Hankey Villagers vs Kruisfontein United, Jeffreys Bay vs Joubertina.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world

The Herald