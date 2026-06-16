Boks must counter Baabaas’ X-factor skills in Gqeberha, says Davids

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Assistant coach Deon Davids says the Springboks will not underestimate the attacking threat posed by the Barbarians when the teams clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. Picture:

Warning lights are flashing in the Springbok camp as they prepare to counter the threat posed by a Barbarians side brimful of world-class players with exciting X-factor skills, assistant coach Deon Davids said.

The Barbarians have called up a host of international stars for the season-opening clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday (kickoff 3pm).

Planning the Boks’ downfall are former All Blacks coach Scott Robertson and Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi, who will encourage their team to play an exciting brand of rugby.

Among the stars who will line up against the Boks are Scotland’s South African-born wing Duhan van der Merwe, TJ Perenara, Andrew Kellaway, Kyle Sinckler, and D’arcy Rae.

“With the Barbarians, you have to understand their background, the way their squad is put together, and you cannot underestimate them because they are a bunch of experienced players, many of them with X-factor, so you don’t want them to get on a roll,” Davids said.

“The Barbarians have a unique dynamic that goes back decades.

“They like to entertain, which is encouraged by clever coaches who pick players who can do just that.

“Because they don’t have much time to prepare as a group, they stick to a style that has worked for them forever.

“They want to give the ball air; they want to create opportunities by a mixture of structure and attacking adventure.”

Barbarians joint coach Scott Robertson. (Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Davids said Saturday’s two matches would allow the Boks to tick several boxes as they prepare for a busy season.

“It is important that we have balance and control in our game,” he said.

“We must transfer what we have been training into the match situation so we can see what works and what needs improvement.”

The Boks are at a training camp in Johannesburg and will travel to Gqeberha on Thursday.

“We are in a training camp here in Joburg and felt that we would continue our preparation for the game in a place where we have grown comfortable,” Davids said.

“So we thought it would be best to finish our training here and have our captains’ runs in Gqeberha on Friday going into the game.

“It has gone smoothly as we bring what we discussed in the alignment camps onto the practice pitch.

“It has been about setting standards and the game plans we are working on.

“It is fantastic having the young players in the squad and mixing things up with the more experienced players, so there’s good progression from our alignment camps into this camp.

“That has also led to a good understanding about what is expected of everyone and about how we do things.

“It’s been good to see the energy and enthusiasm and how the players have related to one another and worked together to get things done, so we’re looking forward to this week as we build up to Saturday.

“In terms of Zimbabwe (the opening match in Gqeberha vs a SA A side), they have also developed quality players, and they have good coaches and assistant coaches, who will bring a lot of structure to their forward play.

“The fact that they’ve qualified for the 2027 Rugby World Cup also makes this a good challenge for them and for us.”

Davids wished the Bulls good luck for the United Rugby Championship Grand Final against Leinster in Dublin on Friday.

“We are very excited that they have gone through to the final. We wish them all the best, and the team and the whole of South Africa are behind them.”

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