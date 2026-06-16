Kingswood blow St Andrew’s away in Makhanda derby

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No 8 James Badenhorst of St Andrew's is too late to stop his opposite number Luniko Marivate from scoring for Kingswood in their schools rugby match in Makhanda at the weekend

Kingswood produced a devastating first-half display to overpower arch-rivals St Andrew’s College 29-10 in their annual derby in Makhanda on Saturday.

The visitors scored four tries through an enterprising attacking approach that generated constant momentum, racing into a 26-0 halftime lead. They continued to apply pressure after the break, but this time St Andrew’s defended with tremendous spirit to limit Kingswood’s scoring opportunities.

A prime example came late in the match when Kingswood launched another attack deep into Andrean territory.

Quick recycling saw Kungawo Badli seemingly destined to score in the left-hand corner, only for St Andrew’s fullback Will Stevens to produce a superb try-saving tackle, dislodging the ball as Badli dived for the line.

In fact, the Andreans outscored Kingswood 10-3 in the second half through tries by Entle Ngcaba and Qhawe Madikizela in the final 15 minutes. However, they never truly looked capable of overturning the sizeable deficit built up before the break.

Kingswood may even reflect on missed opportunities, having spent lengthy periods camped inside their opponents’ half, only to be denied by the determination of the St Andrew’s defence.

The visitors nevertheless deserve full credit for the incisive attacking play that laid the platform for victory.

They struck as early as the third minute when Josh Mackenzie dotted down from a five-metre lineout after the Kingswood maul powered over.

Whenever Kingswood entered the St Andrew’s red zone they made it count, with further tries from Junior Ndlazi, Luniko Marivate and James Mackenzie creating a mountain too steep for the home side to climb.