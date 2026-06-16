Rain, drama and endurance thrills light up Aldo Scribante Raceway

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Charl Arangies leads father Harry Arangies, with Fikile Holomisa challenging on the outside as spray flies from the wet Aldo Scribante Raceway surface.

Despite relentless rain and challenging track conditions, Round 4 of the Algoa Motorsport Club Regional Championship delivered a spectacular day of racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday, proving that bad weather can often produce the best motorsport action.

A small but dedicated crowd braved the elements and was rewarded with a full day of thrills, spills and standout performances as drivers and riders pushed themselves to the limit on the rain-soaked circuit.

Adding further excitement to the programme was the Backdraft Racing South Africa Series, which incorporated a fiercely contested one-hour invitational race into its prestigious five-hour endurance challenge.

The slippery conditions tested competitors throughout the day, with several of the drivers falling victim to spins and excursions into the tyre barriers.

However, the wet weather could not prevent Charl Arangies from making a dream debut in his brand-new Porsche.

Arangies mastered the treacherous conditions to claim victory in the Backdraft Invitational 1-Hour race, showcasing both speed and composure in equal measure.

In the demanding five-hour endurance event, Troy Dolinschek and John Henri Vaughn produced a near-flawless display of consistency and teamwork.

The pair completed an impressive 229 laps of the 2.4-kilometre circuit to secure victory, finishing five laps clear of their nearest rivals after an afternoon and evening of intense competition.

On two wheels, Ethan Diener delivered one of the standout performances of the day.

Riding with remarkable confidence in the wet conditions, Diener defeated championship leader Ruan van Zyl in both heats of the Open Motorcycle category to emerge as the overall winner and further shake up the championship battle.

The Wide Horizon Advanced Training Coastal Challenge also produced its fair share of excitement.

Ian Oberholzer returned to competition behind the wheel of a Volvo S40 and wasted no time making his presence felt.

Competing in the class for historic, classic and retro vehicles, Oberholzer impressed throughout the day on his way to overall victory.

Meanwhile, in the fiercely competitive EP Modified Saloons category, Ian Riddle returned to winning form.

Driving his Mastercrete-backed VW SuperPolo, Riddle dominated proceedings by claiming victory in both heats and reaffirming his status as one of the category’s leading contenders.

Class results

EP Modified Saloons

Class B: 1 Ian Riddle, 2 Deon Neethling, 3 Elan Buchman

Class C: 1 Kelsey Davidson, 2 Johan Nel

Class D: 1 Greg Forward, 2 Tom Hugo, 3 Duncan Phillips

Class E: 1 Henry Adams, 2 Kiesha Potgieter

Class F: 1 Peter Schultz, 2 Michael Beukman, 3 Riaan van Vuuren

Class X: 1 Niko Zafiris

Wide Horizon Advanced Training Coastal Challenge

Class C: 1 Rane Berry, 2 Tom Hugo

Class D: 1 Pat Fourie, 2 Anton Ehlers

Class E: 1 Johanne Marais

Class X: 1 Ian Oberholzer, 2 Sydney Lippstreu

Backdraft South Africa 5-Hour

1 Troy Dolinschek, John Henri Vaughn; 2 Ryan Matchett, Allan Spies; 3 Mikaeel Pitamber, Steve Clark, Michael Stephen

Backdraft Invitational 1-Hour

1 Charl Arangies, 2 Roy Obery, 3 Kobus Fourie

Open Motorcycles

300cc: 1 Brandon Willemse

600cc: 1 Ruan van Zyl, 2 Zander Taljaard, 3 Clinton Fourie

600cc STD: 1 Ethan Diener

Street and Fine Cars (Overall Handicap)

1 Kay-Lee O’Brien

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