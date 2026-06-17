Fired-up BaaBaas will give it their best shot against Boks, says Gelant

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Warrick Gelant during a Barbarians training session in Cape Town ahead of their clash against the Springboks in Gqeberha on Saturday

A fired-up Barbarians side will give it their best shot and play an exciting brand of rugby when they face the world champion Springboks in Gqeberha on Saturday, Warrick Gelant says.

The dashing Stormers fullback, who has represented SA on 11 occasions, is the only Bok player in a star-studded Barbarians side named for the clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm).

Gelant said he could not pass up an opportunity to wear the famous black-and-white jersey against the Boks.

“This is special, and it is every player’s dream to play in a Barbarians team, playing with guys you play against or see on TV,” he said.

“The Barbarians is about implementing the fundamentals of the game, getting that enjoyment back and doing all the things that made you fall in love with the game.

“It’s about having fun and getting to know world-class players from all over the world.”

One of the players Gelant will be lining up with is Scotland’s SA-born wing Duhan van der Merwe, who he attended Hoërskool Outeniqua with before they joined the Bulls.

“I played with Duhan in school, and to come here together more than 10 years later is amazing,” Gelant said.

“We went to the Bulls from school, but he was in the sevens for a stint. I thought maybe we would get a chance to play together but we never got it.

“He’s obviously playing for Scotland now, so the dream was down the drain, but then I saw he was also coming here. It’s special.

“It’s going to be a nice occasion. It’s against my teammates and guys who I know well.

“They are the best in the world so going up against them is going to be a big challenge for all of us.

“It’s not often that you can play against the world champs if you are South African.

“But they have special players with great coaches who are taking them to the next level. There is no average player at the Springboks.”

The 31-year-old said the Barbarians are determined to make the contest competitive despite their limited preparation time.

“We want to give our best punches that we can put together and test them just as much as they are going to test us,” he said.

“We have guys who have pride in themselves, who have played at the highest level for a long time. Guys like Duhan, TJ Perenara and Andrew Kellaway.

“These are top professionals, they want to perform, and with the respect we have for the Springboks, we want to go out and give them a good challenge.”

Gelant is looking forward to working under coaches Scott Robertson and Felipe Contepomi.

“Filipe is a player who I used to watch,” he said.

“He’s one of a few Argentinians that you could relate to in the way he played the game at 10 and 12.

Barbarians coach Scott Robertson (Andrew Couldridge/Reuters/File Photo)

“Scott also, he is open, he is so down to earth and makes himself so accessible.

“You learn open-fire ideas when you are on the road. You share ideas, and that’s something I can take back myself but also to the Stormers and the younger guys.

“It’s information you can share with the world. It’s so special.

“We just focus on the way we want to play rugby, and we want to express ourselves in a way that’s aligned with the Barbarians.”

“It’s my first time, so I want to make it memorable.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world

The Herald