Gardens share spoils with Quins after thrilling draw in Kariega

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Harlequins centre Fabio Mapaling passes the ball during their EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby clash against Gardens in Kariega on Tuesday.

Fans were treated to a thrilling end-to-end encounter when Gardens and Harlequins drew 22-22 in an action packed EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash in Kariega on Tuesday.

The match went down to wire after a titanic tussle between two of EP’s heavyweight club rugby teams at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium (Die Hok).

Matches between these sides are usually closely fought encounters, and the teams could not be separated after 80 minutes of pulsating action.

Harlequins had been hoping to avenge a narrow 11-9 defeat against Gardens in the 2025 Grand Challenge final, but they were unable to get over the line.

Both teams entered the clash on the back of wins in their previous outings last Saturday when Gardens beat Progress 29-7 and Harlequins edged Park 19-16.

With Gardens and Harlequins dropping points, Kruisfontein United consolidated their lead at the top of the table with a 46-30 win over Hankey Villagers.

Kruisfontein named their hard-working No 8 Larnelle Avontuur as their man of the match for his dominant carries, relentless work rate and delivering big moments when they mattered most.

Progress bounced back from their derby defeat against Gardens last week to register a crucial 39-27 win over Star of Hope at the Central Field in Kariega.

After winning their opening four matches, Park slumped to a second consecutive defeat when they were beaten 32-27 by Trying Stars in Alexandria.

Heavy rainfall during May and June has created a congested backlog of postponed fixtures, and playing on public holidays has been identified by officials as a method for bringing the Grand Challenge back up to date.

Saturday’s programme of scheduled club rugby matches have been called off because of the Springboks versus Barbarians match in Gqeberha.

An innovative new format, designed to create extra excitement and a cut-and-thrust atmosphere, has resulted in virtually every match becoming crucial in the revamped Grand Challenge.

Teams wanting to make the mid-season cut to qualify for the top 6 in all three divisions need a solid run of form in the opening 11 matches and cannot afford a slump in form.

A losing streak could result in teams failing to make the grade for top and bottom tiers in all three divisions of the Grand Challenge.

Under the old rules the playoffs were only held after a double round of 22 matches, which allowed teams some margin for error over a long season.

In 2026 clubs play an initial single round of 11 matches against all the teams in their division before the group is split into top 6 and bottom 6 groups for the second half of the season.

Fixtures for June 27:

Top 12: Jeffreys Bay v Brumbies, Star of Hope v Park, Progress v Harlequins, Joubertina v Kruisfontein United, Hankey Villagers v Trying Stars.

Middle 12: Missionvale v Central, Kirkwood v Motherwell, Evergreens v United Barbarians, African Bombers v Suburban, Despatch Oostelikes v Born Fighters, Spring Rose v Kwaru.

Bottom 12: St Marks v Kareedouw Tigers, Lily White v Orlando Eagles, Adelaide Rangers v Despatch, Klipfontein v Middelburg Excelsior, Windvogel v Middelburg Eagles, Police-Crusaders v Helenvale.

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